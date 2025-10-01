Rapist who faked his own death and fled to Spain jailed for eight years
The former gym boss went missing in May 2022 as he faced two rape charges
A man who staged his own death then fled Spain has been jailed for raping two women.
James Clacher, 57, who used dating sites such as Tinder to meet the women, went missing in May 2022 as he faced two rape charges.
It later emerged that he had faked his own death before he was found in Spain and extradited to Scotland to stand trial.
He was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on two charges of rape.
Today, he was slapped with a 10-year extended sentence, including an eight year jail term and two years out on licence, during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.
The sentence was backdated to the time of his arrest in Spain in May 2024.
It comes after he vanished from the Scottish town of Airdrie, and was last seen there on 30 May 2022.
Clacher’s car was later found dumped at a car park in Loch Long in Argyll and Bute, with a note suggesting that he was planning to take his own life.
Police issued a missing person's appeal for Clacher 18 months later in November 2023.
He was later found by the Spanish Civil Guard living in Nerja in the Costa Del Sol in May 2024 after escaping to Spain.
Clacher was reportedly found "hanging upside down" on gym equipment on a beach when confronted by cops.
He had reportedly been living under a new identity and had struck up friendships with other British expats in the Spanish town.
Prosecutor Fiona Kirkby, who leads on High Court sexual offences for the Crown Office, said: “James Clacher raped two women in their own homes then went to great lengths to avoid the consequences of his despicable actions.
“I commend the victims for their bravery in reporting their experiences. I hope they can find some comfort in the fact that Clacher’s attempts to thwart investigation and prosecution have failed.
“This should remind other offenders that (the Crown Office) will work with partners at home and abroad to ensure justice is served.”