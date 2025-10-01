A man who staged his own death then fled Spain has been jailed for raping two women.

James Clacher, 57, who used dating sites such as Tinder to meet the women, went missing in May 2022 as he faced two rape charges.

It later emerged that he had faked his own death before he was found in Spain and extradited to Scotland to stand trial.

He was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow on two charges of rape.

Today, he was slapped with a 10-year extended sentence, including an eight year jail term and two years out on licence, during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The sentence was backdated to the time of his arrest in Spain in May 2024.

It comes after he vanished from the Scottish town of Airdrie, and was last seen there on 30 May 2022.

Clacher’s car was later found dumped at a car park in Loch Long in Argyll and Bute, with a note suggesting that he was planning to take his own life.

