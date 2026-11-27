Rapist who attacked girl, 14, may have assaulted many more, police say
Detectives found evidence of further potential victims and multiple online identities.
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A rapist who preyed on a 14-year-old girl through social media may have carried out dozens more attacks over a decade, police say.
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Nicholas Sinclair-Yee, 32, groomed the teenager online, exchanging images with her despite knowing her age, the Metropolitan Police said.
He raped her in her own home in Brent, north-west London, on February 20 this year.
Sinclair-Yee, of Thornton Heath, south London, was jailed at Harrow Crown Court on Friday for 16 years with an extended licence period of six years.
The girl reported the attack on March 7 and Sinclair-Yee was arrested on a train the next day, Scotland Yard said.
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Detectives examining his digital devices uncovered evidence of further potential victims and multiple online identities.
Sinclair-Yee was convicted of rape, sexual communication with a child, causing a child to watch a sexual act and meeting a child following sexual grooming.
He also pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent images of a child.
Sinclair-Yee was handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and barred from working with children or vulnerable adults.
Detectives believe he used the online profiles “NICKNICKY20201”, “mic12111” and “pepper12111”.
Detective Sergeant Paul Jones, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “I want to pay tribute to the victim-survivor who demonstrated bravery, courage and resilience in coming forward to police following the attack.
“I hope this result brings some measure of comfort to the victim-survivor and her family following an incredibly difficult time.”
He added: “A wider investigation into Sinclair-Yee continues and we are now encouraging anyone who may have come across him to get in touch with us.
“An extensive review of digital devices seized during the investigation has so far revealed there may be many more victim-survivors who have not yet been identified.
“If you believe you may have been targeted by Sinclair-Yee, please come forward.”