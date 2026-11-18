LBC has been told that a woman's violent ex-partner can leave prison early, despite being a “danger” to women.

Carly Royds was attacked by Matthew Nicholson in 2021. Picture: Carly Royds

By Benji Hyer

A mum who was raped by her ex-partner has told LBC that it is "disgusting" that he is being reintegrated into the community just a third of the way through a nine-year sentence.

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Carly Royds, now 38, was attacked by Matthew Nicholson at her home in Leyland, Lancashire, in December 2021, while her 13-year-old daughter was asleep in the next room. Yet Nicholson, who has previous convictions for assault and breaching a non-molestation order, will be allowed back into the community after being granted Release on Temporary Licence. During the December 2021 incident, Carly repeatedly told Nicholson that she did not want to have sex with him — but says he "didn't listen" to her. “After he did what he did, he just sat there and watched me cry,” she told LBC. In court, Nicholson denied raping the mum-of-two. However, he admitted to his crime in texts and voice notes sent to Carly the morning after. Read more: 'He's a dangerous person': Moving Russell Brand to Cat-C prison is a 'slap in the face' to victims, says woman who accused him of raping her when she was 16 Read more: Moment pensioner, 66, is caught at Gatwick with cocaine in suitcase - as drug kingpin who lured family and friends into smuggling gang with 'free holiday' jailed

In the messages seen by LBC, he claimed: “I’m not a monster. I should have listened when you said ‘no’. I just wanted to show you a bit of affection and how much I love you. Honestly, it will never happen again.” Carly replied: “It won't happen again, because I won’t allow it to.” Nicholson was found guilty by a jury of rape and sexual assault, and sentenced in September 2023 to nine years, six of which is to be served behind bars. Upon being sentenced, he was told that he’d serve two-thirds of his custodial sentence in prison before the Parole Board would consider whether it is safe to release him. However, LBC has learned that under the Release on Temporary Licence scheme, he will be free to leave prison to visit family and friends as early as this month.

‘Kick in the face’ Rapists and serious sexual offenders are excluded from the government’s controversial ‘Early Release Scheme.’ But due to his recent transfer to a lower-category prison, Carly’s rapist has become eligible for Release on Temporary Licence, a separate mechanism that allows prisoners to leave prison temporarily for work, family contact, medical treatment, or resettlement preparation. It means Nicholson will be allowed to visit the local town once every fortnight, and go to his home address once every month – initially supervised and later unsupervised – until his formal release from prison. Carly has been informed by her Victim Liaison Officer from the Probation Service that in her case, Nicholson’s release is aimed at “giving more time to work on rehabilitation and reduce the likelihood of reoffending". “How can you rehabilitate somebody three years into a nine-year sentence?” asked Carly. “Why should he now get the right after such a short time? Don't just give him a long sentence and then not make him serve it. “They don't take into consideration the victims, their family, what we've been through since 2021, how many Christmases it's ruined for me, and what it's done to my daughter mentally. It's a massive kick in the face.”

Carly has a restraining order against her ex-partner, but she still fears her daughter – now 18 – will bump into Nicholson if he’s in the neighbourhood. She also believes he remains a danger to other women due to his “troubling” history of violence and physical abuse. According to the judge’s sentencing remarks, he has a past conviction for breaching a non-molestation order and for an assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault, in relation to a serious and sustained assault on another former partner and her son. Carly claims that she was so worried about Nicholson’s previous behaviour that in November 2021 she submitted a request under Clare’s Law, which allows the police to release information about someone’s previous history of violence or abuse. She alleges it took 62 days for Lancashire Police to get back to her. Police checks under Clare's Law are meant to take no more than 35 days. She says the rape occurred whilst waiting for the police to respond to her request, and that she only found out during her trial that Nicholson was found guilty of attacking an ex-partner. LBC has contacted Lancashire Police for comment.

Carly’s local Member of Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, expressed his “concerns". Picture: Justin Ng/Alamy

'Significant risk’ LBC has seen email exchanges in which Carly’s own Victim Liaison Officer admits the Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL) scheme “doesn't seem fair” to victims. And in June, Carly’s local Member of Parliament, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, expressed his “concerns". The Labour MP for Chorley, who is also the Speaker of the House of Commons, wrote to the then Minister of State for Prisons, Lord Timpson. In the letter, he said: “It concerns me greatly that a prisoner described by the judge as a 'dangerous offender … who poses a significant risk of causing serious harm to other partners' can become eligible for release in whatever form, having served such a short proportion of his sentence.” Lord Timpson defended the ROTL, calling it “an important rehabilitation tool.” “I appreciate that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for Ms Royds,” he said, and added, “it may be incredibly hard for victims to accept, especially when they have suffered so much. "However, it can be safer to test a prisoner gradually in open conditions and evidence indicates that ROTL helps to reduce the risk of reoffending.” In a statement, the Ministry of Justice told us that "public protection is our highest priority, and the probation service has well-established, robust continuity plans for managing offenders in the community. Prisoners are only released on a temporary licence after they’ve gone through a careful and stringent risk assessment and must always abide by strict rules." Carly has praised Sir Lindsay for his efforts. “He took the time to write a letter for me, yet [the government] just disregarded him. I think if someone with such power can be disregarded, what hope do us victims have? If there’s someone with power backing me and they still can’t make a change, who can? What's it going to take?”

Russell Brand was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy