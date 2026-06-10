Bernadin Dedic, 48, had consumed as much as four bottles of red wine and was high on cocaine at the time of his attacks

Rapist who 'attacked victim at knifepoint' after 'red wine and cocaine binge' on the run after accidental prison release. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An attacker who raped his victim at knifepoint and threatened to kill her if she did not comply with his sexual demands is being sought by police after he was accidentally set free from a high-security prison.

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Bernadin Dedic, 48, had been drinking red wine and was high on cocaine when he pulled out a knife on the woman, telling her that if she screamed she “wouldn’t be heard”. He cut off the victim’s clothes before subjecting her to a series of rapes and sexual assaults in an ordeal which lasted for several hours. Dedic, a businessman living in Ealing, west London, was remanded in custody last year after being charged with four charges of rape, two counts of sexual assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, threatening a person with a knife when in a private place, and making a threat to kill. But in February he was mistakenly set free from HMP Wormwood Scrubs after a court official wrongly told the prison that he had been granted bail. Within hours, Dedic had left the UK on the Eurostar and returned to his native country of Bosnia. Read more: Belfast stabbing victim named and pictured after riots erupt in wake of 'barbaric attack' Read more: Prison officer, 30, denies 'inappropriate relationship' with murderer inside Belmarsh

HMP Wormwood Scrubs main gate. Picture: Alamy

The defendant put forward a litany of excuses for not coming back to face justice, including claims of a heart attack and a skiing accident, and he remained in Bosnia as the trial went ahead this month at Isleworth Crown Court. On Tuesday, a jury convicted Dedic on all nine counts in his absence. If he fails to return for the sentencing hearing, the UK authorities are expected to commence extradition proceedings so that he can be brought to serve the inevitable lengthy jail term. Prosecutor Simon Sanford told the court Dedic carried out the attacks at his west London home, shortly after separating from his partner. Dedic is thought to have consumed as much as four bottles of red wine and snorted lines of cocaine before luring the woman to his basement, after she had turned down his offer of “no strings attached” sex. “When downstairs, she turned towards the stairs and saw him, holding a red-handled oriental kitchen knife”, said the prosecutor. “He stepped towards her, took hold of her and said he would kill her and then kill himself. “She was extremely frightened but tried to calm him down. He said if she screamed, she wouldn’t be heard.” Dedic slapped the woman in the face and told her to “shut up”, used the knife to cut off her sports bra and top, and then ordered her to remove the rest of her clothing, the court heard. “She was terrified and was prepared to do whatever he said.”

The rapist used his Bosnia and Herzegovina passport to travel after police kept his British passport. Picture: Alamy