Malaysian rapper and filmmaker Namewee has been detained after the sudden death of influencer Iris Hsieh was reclassified as a homicide, prompting a murder investigation.

The rapper, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee, surrendered to police on Wednesday and is expected to be held in remand for six days, his lawyer confirmed.

The 31-year-old influencer, known online as Nurse Goddess, was found dead in a Kuala Lumpur hotel bathtub on October 22 after arriving two days earlier for a short four-day trip.

Police said Wee was the last person seen with her at the hotel on Jalan Conlay and was also the one who discovered her unresponsive.

Wee, who had been collaborating with Hsieh on a video project, has denied any involvement in her death.

