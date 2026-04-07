US rapper Offset has been taken to hospital after being shot outside a casino in Florida.

Police say the shooting happened in the valet area, with the rapper left with non-life-threatening injuries. He is said to be in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The former Migos star was injured in an incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Monday evening.

Officers were on the scene within minutes, and two people have been detained. Authorities say the situation was quickly brought under control and there is no ongoing threat to the public

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and an investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes years after the fatal shooting of Offset’s fellow Migos member, Takeoff, in 2022.

Offset was formerly married to the rapper Cardi B, with whom he has three children.

Details of the lead-up to the shooting weren’t immediately available.

The Seminole police department said two people were detained by police and officials are investigating the incident.

"The site is secure and there is no threat to the public," a police statement said. “Operations continue as normal."

Offset and Cardi B were secretly wed in September 2017 in Atlanta.

In 2024, Cardi B announced that she had filed for divorce.