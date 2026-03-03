Rapper who ‘taunted police’ after escaping from custody twice arrested in France
Police believe the 21 year-old was smuggled out of the country in a lorry.
A prisoner who fled custody twice in a week has been detained in France after a police search.
Listen to this article
Daniel Boakye went on the run after he fled from Lewisham Hospital in south-east London in February, after being taken there to receive medical treatment.
Police believe the 21 year-old was smuggled out of the country in a lorry - before being tracked down in La Bouexiere in Brittany.
Arrangements are under way to return him to custody in the UK, the force said.
Inquiries are ongoing to identify those who may have assisted Boakye to evade capture.
Read more: Rapper Ghetts jailed for 12 years for killing student in hit-and-run
Read more: Gang dubbed 'Deliveroo for prisons' jailed for using drones to smuggle weapons and drugs
Boakye's escape came just days after he had escaped from prison guards at West Middlesex University Hospital and was recaptured by Met police officers the following day.
He was jailed for six years and five months in 2023 for being part of a robbery gang who held victims at knifepoint to get their phone passcodes in order to steal a total of £115,000 of cryptocurrency, as well as using bank details to pay for taxis and top-up cards.
A video posted on Instagram showed the rapper performing in front of a screen featuring the original Sun story about Boakye’s first escape.
The song includes the lyrics “I just broke out of jail like Modie”, referring to a character from the TV series Top Boy, and brags about being “fresh home”, champagne and cannabis.
A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “It is believed Boakye, aged 21, was smuggled out of the country in a lorry after he absconded while in police custody on Sunday, February 15.
“Arrangements are now underway to return him to custody in the UK.”