A prisoner who fled custody twice in a week has been detained in France after a police search.

Daniel Boakye went on the run after he fled from Lewisham Hospital in south-east London in February, after being taken there to receive medical treatment.

Police believe the 21 year-old was smuggled out of the country in a lorry - before being tracked down in La Bouexiere in Brittany.

Arrangements are under way to return him to custody in the UK, the force said.

Inquiries are ongoing to identify those who may have assisted Boakye to evade capture.

