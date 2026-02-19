Esther Martin was killed by the dogs just two days after the ban on the breed came into affect

Ashley Warren has been found guilty of being the owner of a dog which caused injury resulting in the death of Esther Martin. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

An aspiring rapper whose two XL Bullies mauled a frail pensioner to death after he left her in charge of them has been found guilty.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ashley Warren arranged for Esther Martin, 68, to supervise the two pets as well as eight more puppies of the same breed in Jaywick, Essex, on February 3, 2024, The 41-year-old had been standing trial at Chelmsford Crown Court accused of being the owner of a dog which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place, but was found guilty by a jury on a majority verdict on Thursday. A court heard Warren said he was going to "meet a lady friend" but while he was away the adult dogs, named Beauty and Bear, left Ms Martin with "dozens and dozens" of injuries. Read more: Police swoop on Andrew's former home as royal held in police custody Read more: Four arrested as man dead and boy fighting for life after double stabbing at skate park

The attack caused a severed artery in Ms Martin's right arm, and took place in the same property where a child was present, jurors were told. He was cleared of acquitted of being in charge of another dog which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control in a private place. The court heard that police initially refused to enter the property due to the aggression of the dogs, before they later tasered and shot them. Warren had not attempted to get a certificate for any of the ten dogs in the property, despite the Government's ban coming in two days earlier which made it a criminal offence to own a XL Bully without a certificate of exemption. The fatal attack was the first case since the Government’s ban on the breed in England and Wales. Opening the case at the beginning of the trial, prosecutor Chris Paxton KC said the mauling was "an accident waiting to happen" due to Ms Martin having mobility issues, and "little to no experience" of being left alone with them.

Ashley Warren arriving at Chelmsford Crown Court during his trial. Picture: Alamy

Mr Paxton said: "It was, you may think, a tragedy waiting to happen, given the imbalance that arose between 68-year-old Esther, short in stature, and the towering power of these banned XL Bully dogs." The court heard that Warren's friend, Lee Poole, had arrived before emergency services and saw the two dogs attacking Ms Martin. Mr Poole broke a window at the property but was unable to enter because the animals were out of control. Mentioning the certificate ban, Mr Paxton said: "Police had been to the property about an unrelated matter 11 days before the attack, and a video recording, played to jurors, showed Warren telling the officer 'it’s a shame about the laws' and 'my boy’s got papers already. Mr Paxton said: "If that was a reference to an exemption certificate, that was a lie."

Esther Martin was killed by the dogs after being put in charge of them. Picture: Essex Police

In the footage, XL bullies play as the defendant tells the officer that the public perception of the breed is "mad to me." He adds: These dogs are so friendly and loyal it’s unbelievable." Warren, now of Addlestone, Surrey, said in evidence that he "never seen this coming in a million years" and "I would never have left Esther with the dogs if I thought they were dangerous." The defendant, who wore a grey Nike hoodie and tracksuit bottoms in the dock, was also found guilty of having a bladed article at Clacton railway station on February 3 2024, after officers found a knife which he said was a prop in a music video he had been making that day.