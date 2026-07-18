Shelby Quigley, 14, was recognised for her courageous attempt to rescue 15-year-old Lotus Bowker from fast-flowing water

The River Wyre in Lancashire. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

A teenage girl who risked her life trying to save a 15-year-old boy from drowning has been given one of the UK's highest awards for bravery.

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Shelby Quigley, 14, had fought strong currents in the River Wyre in Lancashire to try to save Lotus Bowker, who had jumped into the water near Garstang Cricket Club with friends last May. She has now been honoured with the Royal Humane Society Silver Medal for outstanding bravery. Shelby, Lytham St Annes, had been taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Expedition at the time. Read More: Britain's Josh Kerr sets world's fastest one mile time - beating 27-year record Read More: Two US soldiers killed with third missing as Iran strikes base in Jordan

Lotus was transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where he died the following day. Picture: GoFundMe

Shelby had seen Lotus sinking and quickly removed heavy clothes and boots before diving in and dragging him to the surface. However, the water was too deep for her to hold him above her, and she was submerged until a man came and dragged the boy to the bank, reports The Telegraph. An attempt to resuscitate Lotus was started. Then he was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital before being transferred to Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where he died the following day. “What she did was truly incredible for one so young,” said Andrew Chapman, secretary of the Royal Humane Society. "Sadly, the boy died in hospital later, but without doubt, Shelby gave him the best possible chance of survival. Few people would have persisted in the way she did when they were so close to drowning themselves.“ Somehow, though, she stayed calm and showed incredible bravery. Very few people are awarded our silver medals, but she richly deserves it. She was a true heroine.”

Lotus Bowker was transferred to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital but couldn't be saved. Picture: Alamy