Researchers have found that a rare, aggressive cancer, commonly found in the uterus, abdomen and limbs, behaves differently depending on where it is found in the body. Picture: Press Association

By Chay Quinn

Researchers have found that a rare, aggressive cancer, commonly found in the uterus, abdomen and limbs, behaves differently depending on where it is found in the body.

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Scientists studied more than 11,700 patients with leiomyosarcoma and found major differences in patient outcomes depending on the site of the tumour. Leiomyosarcoma affects smooth muscle cells, also known as involuntary muscles, which are found in the walls of hollow organs such as the uterus, stomach, blood vessels and intestines. It is described as the most common subtype of soft tissue sarcoma but experts said treatment options are limited and there are poor outcomes for many patients. University of Edinburgh scientists studied more than 11,700 patients with the condition. Read More: New triple therapy could shrink cancer tumours Read More: Radiotherapy ‘could keep advanced lung cancer patients stable for longer’

Scientists studied more than 11,700 patients with leiomyosarcoma and found major differences in patient outcomes depending on the site of the tumour. Picture: Islandstock/Alamy

Researchers found that leiomyosarcomas of the uterus, urinary tract and trunk had the poorest survival rates, compared with cancers of the head and neck, limbs, and male reproductive tract. They also found there were significantly poorer outcomes for black patients, widowed patients and those from lower-income households. Experts said the findings suggest it may be important to consider the location of tumours when analysing studies of new therapies. Dr Robb Hollis, study lead from the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said: “This study provides us with important knowledge about how leiomyosarcoma behaves differently depending on where it occurs in the body, both in terms of patient survival and the underlying biology of the disease. “This information is critical for designing and interpreting future studies that seek to identify new treatment options for leiomyosarcoma patients.” It is estimated that around 600 cases of leiomyosarcoma are diagnosed each year in the UK.