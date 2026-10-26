Rare cancer behaves differently depending on where it is found, researchers find in breakthrough
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Researchers have found that a rare, aggressive cancer, commonly found in the uterus, abdomen and limbs, behaves differently depending on where it is found in the body.
Listen to this article
Scientists studied more than 11,700 patients with leiomyosarcoma and found major differences in patient outcomes depending on the site of the tumour.
Leiomyosarcoma affects smooth muscle cells, also known as involuntary muscles, which are found in the walls of hollow organs such as the uterus, stomach, blood vessels and intestines.
It is described as the most common subtype of soft tissue sarcoma but experts said treatment options are limited and there are poor outcomes for many patients.
University of Edinburgh scientists studied more than 11,700 patients with the condition.
Read More: New triple therapy could shrink cancer tumours
Read More: Radiotherapy ‘could keep advanced lung cancer patients stable for longer’
Researchers found that leiomyosarcomas of the uterus, urinary tract and trunk had the poorest survival rates, compared with cancers of the head and neck, limbs, and male reproductive tract.
They also found there were significantly poorer outcomes for black patients, widowed patients and those from lower-income households.
Experts said the findings suggest it may be important to consider the location of tumours when analysing studies of new therapies.
Dr Robb Hollis, study lead from the University of Edinburgh’s Institute of Genetics and Cancer, said: “This study provides us with important knowledge about how leiomyosarcoma behaves differently depending on where it occurs in the body, both in terms of patient survival and the underlying biology of the disease.
“This information is critical for designing and interpreting future studies that seek to identify new treatment options for leiomyosarcoma patients.”
It is estimated that around 600 cases of leiomyosarcoma are diagnosed each year in the UK.
The study also found differences in the underlying biology of tumours in different places.
An example of this was the finding that uterine tumours were more likely to have a specific genetic mutation compared with those found elsewhere in the body.
The study was led by researchers funded by Cancer Research UK and Sarcoma UK.
Dr Catherine Elliott, Cancer Research UK’s director of research, said: “This study shows why our investment into rare cancers is key.
“It highlights how research can uncover critical differences between tumours which is vital for developing more effective, personalised treatments for patients.”
The study is published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.
The research team also included scientists from the Edinburgh Cancer Centre, Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, and the University of Glasgow.