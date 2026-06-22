The Met Office has issued a red warning for extreme heat. Picture: Met Office

By Asher McShane

A rare red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued for central and southern England and Wales.

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Temperatures are predicted to hit 40C as a so-called ‘heat dome’ weather phenomenon covers Europe. The Met Office has upgraded its amber warnings for heat for Wednesday and Thursday this week - replacing them with red ‘extreme heat’ warnings. The warning will be in place between 9am on Wednesday and 9pm on Thursday. They are warning of temperatures hitting 40C along with the possibility of ‘serious illness or danger to life’.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Extreme heat across parts of central/southern England and Wales



Wednesday 0900 - Thursday 2100



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IwXnyU1E7y — Met Office (@metoffice) June 22, 2026

The Met Office is currently predicting temperatures of 40C in London on Wednesday and 39C on Thursday, before it drops back down to 29C on Friday. The extreme heat, which has been very rare in the UK until now, will be accompanied by high humidity, and very warm and humid nights which will make it hard for people to recover overnight, the Met Office said.

🔴⚠️ A Red Heat-Health Alert has been issued across the Midlands and southern England until 25 June. This is the highest level of alert and indicates a risk to everyone's health, not just vulnerable groups. Northern England is under an Amber alert. pic.twitter.com/TDOnX0GZMU — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) June 22, 2026

The Met Office says there is a ‘high risk’ of power failures, and disruption to essential supplies including water and phone signal. There could also be issues on the roads, trains and with air travel as infrastructure struggles to cope in the heat. The Met Office advises drinking plenty of fluids, keeping out of the sun and avoiding any exercise between 11am-3pm when the sun is strongest. They suggest closing curtains in rooms that face the sun. Anyone going outside is advised to stay in the shade, wear sunscreen and a wide brimmed hat. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued red alerts. It has warned people to expect significant impacts across health and social care services along with a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

The last time the UK experienced 40C was July 2022. Picture: Getty

Over the coming days, humid conditions are forecast alongside potentially tropical nights, when the overnight temperature does not fall below 20C, making it feel “muggier” than last month’s heatwave, the weather service said. For Monday, central southern England could see highs of up to 34C with the temperature set to climb to 37C on Tuesday in southern England and south-east Wales, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said. “Then Wednesday and Thursday, both 38C but there’s potential for it to go higher and then by Friday, coming down a little bit, so we’ll see 33C and then it should ease off into the weekend but still stay quite warm, even into next week, although it won’t be anywhere near as warm as this week,” he added. An extreme amber heat warning has been issued by the Met Office from Monday until Thursday, flagging potential health impacts for people vulnerable to extreme heat and heat-related issues for the wider population, as well as a possible increase in water safety incidents. Monday and Tuesday’s warning covers most of southern England, central and eastern Wales, and much of the Midlands, while Wednesday and Thursday’s alert also includes parts of Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and Cheshire. People in the alert area are advised to drink plenty of fluids and keep out of the sun, and avoid exercising between 11am and 3pm, the weather service said.

The Met Office advises drinking plenty of fluids, keeping out of the sun and avoiding any exercise between 11am-3pm when the sun is strongest. Picture: Getty

Mr Partridge said: “It’s a very unusual, very rare spell of very hot weather, so it’s one of those ones where people should take care, try to keep their houses as cool as possible, check in on those that are vulnerable, so the very young and very old, in particular, are more vulnerable to extreme heat. “But everybody will feel this because it will be very hot and the overnight temperatures, in particular, will mean that people won’t be getting as much sleep, probably, as they would usually do, so it will affect everyone. “There’s also potential for impacts to transport as well. “We know that when things get very warm, there can sometimes be issues with railway lines, and even possibility that some roads might not be doing too well. “If it gets too warm, you may even see a little bit of tarmac melting at times.” The hottest temperatures are expected in areas between Bristol and London and south of the M4, with most of England and Wales set to hit more than 30C this week, he said. Separate amber heat health alerts have been issued by the UKHSA which now cover most of England from Monday morning until Friday night. A UKHSA yellow heat alert is also in place for the North East of England during the same period.

People queue for ice cream from a vintage ice in St James’s Park. Picture: Alamy

The heat comes after at least 15 people died after getting into trouble in open water during a hot spell in May. Mr Partridge said: “We’re also asking as well for everybody to just be very wary around bodies of water, because in the last heatwave, unfortunately, quite a few people lost their lives by going into cold water and getting cold water shock. “That’s still very much an issue, so just be careful how you cool yourself down. “If there’s the option between a hose pipe and jumping in the lake, probably go for the hose pipe and just keep yourself safer.” Meanwhile, Europe is also sweltering under the heatwave, with temperatures forecast to hit 37C in Rome and 39C in Madrid on Monday. In France, highs of more than 40C are expected on Monday as emergency services and military forces have been put on wildfire alert. Public alcohol consumption restrictions have been put in place by French authorities and some outdoor sporting events cancelled.