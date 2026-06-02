A unique guitar used by spoof rock band Spinal Tap at the 2007 Wembley Live Earth concert is expected to fetch up to £12,000 at auction.

The rear of the guitar has been autographed by Tufnel.

It was played by Spinal Tap’s lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel – actor Christopher Guest – at the Live Earth event and a number of subsequent concerts.

The instrument features a working thermometer and a snow globe containing a figurine of former US vice-president Al Gore.

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Built by US manufacturer Ernie Ball, the guitar also features a laser-engraved image of a burning planet Earth and buttons in the shape of pyramids and ice cubes.

The instrument took more than 1,200 hours to design and build.

The guitar is being sold by a private seller to fund his love of travelling the world to see his favourite rock bands, particularly Pearl Jam.

The sale will take place at Gardiner Houlgate specialist music auctions in Corsham, Wiltshire, on June 9.

Auctioneer Luke Hobbs, who will be selling the guitar, said: “This is one of those weird and wonderful guitars that it’s a delight to auction. It’s a genuinely unique instrument – and it always raises a smile.”

Spinal Tap are a fictional British heavy rock band featured in the 1984 mockumentary film This is Spinal Tap.

Such was the success of the film, the band toured and recorded music, including UK singles Bitch School and The Majesty Of Rock.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, a sequel to the original film, was released last year.

Live Earth was a one-off 2007 event to raise awareness of climate change. More than 150 musical acts played in 12 locations around the world, including London’s Wembley Stadium.