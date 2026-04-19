A baby food brand is recalling its products sold in Austrian SPAR markets after rat poison was found inside some of the jars.

Police in Burgenland, Austria, said a sample from a jar of carrot and potato HiPP baby food was tested after ​a customer reported it.

HiPP have confirmed that the jars did contain rat poison and that affected retail ‌partners ⁠in both countries immediately removed all HiPP baby food jars from sale as a precaution.

The company added that it was possible the jars may have ​been tampered with.

Police said the suspicious products likely have a ​sticker with a red circle on the bottom.

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