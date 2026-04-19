Rat poison found in tampered baby food jars in Austria, police say
Police believe jars of baby food made with carrots and potatoes were tampered with
A baby food brand is recalling its products sold in Austrian SPAR markets after rat poison was found inside some of the jars.
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Police in Burgenland, Austria, said a sample from a jar of carrot and potato HiPP baby food was tested after a customer reported it.
HiPP have confirmed that the jars did contain rat poison and that affected retail partners in both countries immediately removed all HiPP baby food jars from sale as a precaution.
The company added that it was possible the jars may have been tampered with.
Police said the suspicious products likely have a sticker with a red circle on the bottom.
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Other warning signs include a damaged or open lid, an unusual smell, and no popping noise when the jar is first opened.
They said lab tests on similar jars seized by police in the Czech Republic and Slovakia found a toxic substance.
Authorities in Austria were warned about the risk after investigations in Germany, they added.
"Products and distribution channels in Germany or other European countries that are not part of the investigations are not affected," HiPP said.
"This critical situation involves an external criminal interference that affects the SPAR Austria distribution channel," HiPP added.
SPAR Austria has removed the HiPP products in Austria, Slovenia, Hungary, Croatia and Northern Italy.
Customers are being advised not to consume the contents of the jars bought from SPAR Austria. They will also receive a full refund on returned products.