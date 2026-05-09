Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

British passengers and crew from the cruise ship at the centre of the hantavirus outbreak are set to be taken to a hospital in Merseyside to isolate, LBC understands

Listen to this article Loading audio...

They are due to be transferred to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral after being flown back to the UK, Sky News reports. The site was previously used to receive people returning from China at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. A letter from the chief executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the group “will be welcoming the guests on Sunday 10 May”. The risk to the general population remains very low, the trust said. There are currently 22 British nationals still on board the ship - 19 passengers and three crew members - with the vessel expected to dock in Tenerife early tomorrow morning. The head of the World Health Organisation said earlier that none of the passengers currently on board are showing symptoms of the virus. This comes as angry Tenerife dock workers gathered to protest against the arrival of the cruise ship as it approaches the island's port. Read More: Fury as Tenerife dock workers protest against arrival of rat-virus stricken cruise ship Read More: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak

The dockers held banners as they assembled outside the Canary Islands' parliament building in Santa Cruz to express fears about the health risk and the lack of information ahead of the ship's arrival. One protester's banner read: "They block our work, they bring us danger", while another stated: "This is not help. This is a botched job". Officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Foreign Office will greet the MV Hondius ship when it docks in the Canary Islands, with Britons on board tested for hantavirus before they disembark. If people test negative and are not displaying symptoms, they will be taken straight to a dedicated repatriation flight, with the hope they will be flown back to the UK the same day.

Granadilla Port where the cruise ship is set to dock. Picture: LBC