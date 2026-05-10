Passengers will begin disembarking the ship between 8.30 and 9.30 am, after which they will be taken to Tenerife Airport and placed on chartered flights home to their respective countries

Passengers are being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Passengers on the cruise ship hit by a deadly rodent-borne hantavirus outbreak are disembarking at the Port of Granadilla in Tenerife.

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Passengers and crew were tested by Spanish health authorities to make sure they remain asymptomatic before they disembark. Those who aren't displaying any symptoms will be taken to Tenerife's main airport and placed in flights back home to their respective countries. That flight will be staffed by medical professionals and will carry virus testing kits, oxygen, other medical equipment and medicines in case people fall ill. The Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia described the "unprecedented operation", but assured the "arrival of the boat has happened without incident". 23 counties are coordinating to get the holidaymakers home, with the last flight taking a passenger home to Australia tomorrow. Read More: Birdwatcher, 70, struck down by rat virus on doomed cruise named and pictured Read More: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak

People in personal protective equipment (PPE) at the port of Granadilla de Abona following the arrival of the cruise ship MV Hondius. Picture: Reuters

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship. Picture: Alamy

LBC understands evacuated passengers and crew from the cruise ship at the heart of a deadly Hantavirus outbreak will initially be taken to isolate at Arrowe Park hospital, in Merseyside, when they return to the UK where they will receive clinical testing as a precautionary measure. All British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius will then be asked to self-isolate at home or up to 45 days upon returning to the UK. There are there are 149 people on board, with 22 British. None are believed to be showing any symptoms. After the passengers have disembarked, 30 crew members will remain on board and sail to the Netherlands, where the ship will be disinfected.

MV Hondius has arrived in Tenerife where passengers will shortly begin disembarking before being flown home on repatriation flights. Picture: LBC

A letter from the chief executive of Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said the group “will be welcoming the guests on Sunday 10 May”. The site was previously used to receive people returning from China at the start of the Covid pandemic in 2020. The risk to the general public remains very low. Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer at the UK Health Security Agency, said: "We continue to work at pace with our international partners to ensure the safe repatriation of British nationals from the MV Hondius. "The safety and well-being of those on board remains our number one priority. Established infection control measures will be in place at every step of the journey, and passengers will receive full support throughout, including during their period of isolation. "We recognise that this has been an incredibly difficult and unsettling time for those affected and their loved ones at home. As they prepare for their journey back to the UK, we ask the media to respect the privacy of passengers and their families during what remains a challenging time."

Who are the three Brits ill with hantavirus? The World Health Organisation confirmed late yesterday that there are now eight cases of hantavirus - that includes three British Nationals. One is believed to be a 69-year-old man who was taken to South Africa on 27 April and is being treated at a private health facility in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The other confirmed Brit with the virus is 56-year-old Martin Anstee who was taken off the ship on Wednesday and flown t the Netherlands for specialist care along with a Dutch crew colleague and a German passenger.

There is a third suspected British case who got off at Tristan da Cunha as they live there where they are being supported by local health authorities. Three people have died so far after falling ill with the virus - a Dutch couple, both aged 69, and a German passenger. It is not yet confirmed whether they all died of the virus.

Dockers hold banners reading 'Workers of Tenerife port - TPT (Trabajadores del Puerto de Tenerife) - Port without means, Port unsafe' as they protest against the arrival of the cruise ship. Picture: Getty

This comes as angry Tenerife dock workers gathered to protest against the arrival of the cruise ship as it approaches the island's port. The dockers held banners as they assembled outside the Canary Islands' parliament building in Santa Cruz to express fears about the health risk and the lack of information ahead of the ship's arrival. One protester's banner read: "They block our work, they bring us danger", while another stated: "This is not help. This is a botched job".

British MV Hondius passengers will be transferred to an isolation facility at Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral, Merseyside, after being repatriated to the UK on a chartered flight. Picture: Getty