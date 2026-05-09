Local residents fear a repeat of the quarantines they experienced during the Covid pandemic

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By Issy Clarke

Demonstrators hold placards during a protest by port workers over lack of information ahead of the arrival of the MV Hondius. Picture: Reuters

Angry Tenerife dock workers gathered to protest against the imminent arrival of the hantavirus-stricken MV Hondius cruise ship as it approaches the island's port.

The dockers held banners as they assembled outside the Canary Islands' parliament building in Santa Cruz to express fears about the health risk and the lack of information ahead of the ship's arrival. One protester's banner read: "They block our work, they bring us danger", while another stated: "This is not help. This is a botched job". The Spanish Government agreed this week with the World Health Organisation that passengers on the vessel, including 22 Brits who are on board, should be allowed to disembark at Tenerife's port this week. Local residents on the island have expressed anxiety that the imminent arrival of the ship could lead to a re-run of the quarantines they experienced during the Covid pandemic. One local resident, Margarita Maria, 62, said: "We are a community that’s already quite flexible when it comes to helping others and being accommodating to people, but I think this is excessive. "People are scared, people are worried. Spain is a huge country with plenty of ports where the cruise ship could go." LBC's Fraser Knight said: "On the short drive from my hotel to the port on the south coast of Tenerife, I could see how close it is to the airport." He continued: "Granadilla Port itself is in the middle of nowhere. I’m surrounded by rocks and wind turbines, looking over what feels like a very industrial site, with two ships currently docked. Read more: Is this the source of deadly rat virus outbreak? Couple 'contracted hantavirus' at Argentine waste site Read more: Donald Trump concerned about rat virus spread as third Brit taken ill after cruise ship outbreak

Granadilla Port, where the boat will dock. Picture: LBC

A demonstrator holds a placard reading "This not help. This is a botched job". Picture: Reuters

"There are no residential building anywhere around here that I can see. Only a pet rescue site, where there’s a lot of barking coming from the dogs." Mr Knight said there is only a single road down to the port and there are concerns that protesters will attempt to block the route. Local residents on the island have expressed anxiety that the imminent arrival of the ship could lead to a re-run of the quarantines they experienced during the Covid pandemic. One local resident, Margarita Maria, 62, said: "We are a community that’s already quite flexible when it comes to helping others and being accommodating to people, but I think this is excessive. "People are scared, people are worried. Spain is a huge country with plenty of ports where the cruise ship could go." Nevertheless, the news was 'stirring fears' that hospitals and health centres on Tenerife would have to be locked down, said a nurse who asked not to be identified. "It will be just like Covid ... People are worried about their children, elderly relatives and the vulnerable," the nurse said, adding that the islands' quarantine protocol for viruses, if one was declared, would affect schools and healthcare centres. The World Health Organisation says the risk to the public remains low and the variant detected among passengers can spread between humans only through close, prolonged contact.

The placard reads: 'They block our work, they bring us danger'. Picture: Reuters

Some residents complained that the Canaries' status as a safe destination meant it always had to shoulder responsibilities other tourist markets shirk. "Tourist destinations competing with the Canary Islands in the international market, such as Morocco, have not been taken into account, and the decision has been made to bring the cruise ship to the Canary Islands – there must be a reason for that," said Jorge Marichal, president of Tenerife's hotels association, Ashotel. Some Canarians worried it could have an impact on Pope Leo's scheduled visit to the Canaries in June. "Can you imagine the Pope with hantavirus? That's a headline we don't want," local comedian Omayra Cazorla said on Instagram.

Spanish Civil Guard officers and port authorities inspect the area where passengers from the MV Hondius cruise ship are expected to arrive at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Friday, May 8, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez). Picture: Alamy

Officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Foreign Office will greet the MV Hondius ship when it docks in the Canary Islands, with Britons on board tested for hantavirus before they disembark. If people test negative and are not displaying symptoms, they will be taken straight to a dedicated repatriation flight, with the hope they will be flown back to the UK the same day. That flight will be staffed by medical professionals and will carry virus testing kits, oxygen, other medical equipment and medicines in case people fall ill. The ship is currently on track to dock in Tenerife on Sunday, depending on weather conditions, as it sails on a route from the coast off Cape Verde. The majority of Britons returning are expected to self-isolate at home, but the UKHSA is making arrangements for people to stay at other facilities if that is not possible. It said those details will be released on a further date.

A person in a hazmat suit (2R) is escorted to a ambulance from a medical aircraft allegedly carrying some of the passengers from the cruise ship MV Hondius believed to be infected with hantavirus, at Schiphol airport. Picture: Getty

Two British men are currently being treated for hantavirus in the Netherlands and Johannesburg, South Africa, while a third British man with symptoms is being cared for on the remote South Atlantic island of Tristan da Cunha. In total, the Foreign Office said 30 passengers and crew from the MV Hondius are British, with 22 still on board the vessel. Seven Britons disembarked the ship in St Helena on April 23, with the British man with suspected hantavirus leaving the ship at Tristan da Cunha. Two Britons who left the ship at St Helena flew back to the UK and are self-isolating in the UK but do not have symptoms. Four Britons are still on St Helena and a further Briton has been tracked and reached in an undisclosed country outside of the UK. All those who were in contact with British nationals who left the ship are being traced and contacted by the UKHSA, though there is no indication of how many people that involves. The Foreign Office is in daily contact with the 22 British passengers and crew on the ship and is answering any questions they have. They currently have no symptoms of hantavirus. It is understood that any person who develops symptoms on the ship before it lands would then be treated in the Canary Islands. A Foreign Office and UKHSA team are in Tenerife to receive the passengers off the boat.

A general view of the cruise ship MV Hondius stationary off the port of Praia. Picture: Getty

Britons returning to the UK will not be allowed to take public transport to their homes to self-isolate. They will stay in self-isolation for 45 days and will be self-testing. Further testing will be carried out once the 45-day isolation period ends. UKHSA experts are still looking into the spread of the virus between people, with previous outbreaks suggesting people need to be in close contact and most transmission occurs when people have symptoms. Officials do not believe the current strain from the ship is more transmissible than in previous cases, though work is ongoing to study the virus. Nine confirmed cases of hantavirus have so far been linked to a cruise ship, including the two British men, with the further suspected case in a British man. Fives of the nine cases overall are confirmed hantavirus, while four remain are suspected cases. The remote islands of St Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha all lie in the South Atlantic Ocean, midway between Africa and South America. Around 30 people are now known to have left the cruise ship when it docked in St Helena towards the end of April, including a Dutch woman who became unwell during onward travel and died. Three people in total have died linked to the outbreak.