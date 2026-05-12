Dutch hospital staff members were placed into preventive quarantine for six weeks after blood and urine were handled without updated and more strict protocols

A passenger of the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius is pictured while leaving by military bus after disembarking in the port of Granadilla de Abona on the island of Tenerife. Picture: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Two planes carrying 28 passengers from the hantavirus-stricken ship have landed in the Netherlands, as a Dutch hospital treating a patient with the rat-virus has quarantined 12 staffers as a preventative measure.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The planes landed at Eindhoven Airport shortly after midnight, carrying eight Dutch nationals. Other passengers of different nationalities will continue on to their home countries from the Netherlands, authorities previously said. Dutch hospital staff members were placed into preventive quarantine for six weeks after blood and urine were handled without updated and more strict protocols, the Radboudumc hospital in the city of Nijmegen said, adding that the infection risk is very low and patient care continues uninterrupted. Radboudumc admitted a Hondius passenger infected with hantavirus on May 7. "We will carefully investigate the course of events to learn from this so that it can be prevented in the future," said Bertine Lahuis, the chair of the hospital's executive board. Read more: Testing ‘well underway’ for rat-virus cruise Britons isolating at UK hospital Read more: Army parachutes team on to remote British island to treat rat-virus victim in first-of-its-kind mission

Passengers from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius arrive at Eindhoven Airport on May 12, 2026. Picture: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images