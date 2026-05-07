The rubbish dump loved by birdwatchers could have been where two pensioners contracted the virus

This mountain of rubbish in Argentina is where officials believe two Dutch birdwatchers may have contracted the deadly rat-virus . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

A giant rubbish tip in Argentina has been identified as the possible location where two Dutch birdwatchers contracted the deadly rat virus that is tearing through a cruise ship.

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The MV Hondius cruise ship departs the port in Praia, Cape Verde on Wednesday . Picture: Alamy

Who has died? A 70-year-old birdwatcher was the first passenger to die on board on April 11. His 69-year-old wife, also Dutch, died on April 26. The third passenger, a German woman, died on May 2.

Medics escort a patient, second left, evacuated from the MV Hondius cruise ship with suspected hantavirus infection, to an ambulance after being flown to Schiphol airport, Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, May 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong). Picture: Alamy

Ushuaia in Tierra del Fuego is the departure point for many cruises to Antartica and cruises along the Beagle Channel, making it a popular tourist destination. The vessel, which was due to travel next to Cape Verde in Africa, docked at the site for several weeks before departing. The authorities are also investigating other locations visited by the couple where they could have picked up the virus, including Patagonia in southern Argentina where several infections are clustered.

The virus incubation period is between one and eight weeks, which makes it challenging for authorities to know whether the passengers caught the virus in Argentina or once they were aboard the ship. Argentina has seen a huge surge of the hantavirus cases in recent years which has been widely ascribed by local experts to climate change. The viruses are spread through rodent droppings, saliva and urine.

However the province of Tierra del Fuego has never recorded a case of hantavirus - until now. The strain identified on the cruise ship is a specific variant of the disease known as "the Andes virus", and is only found in the mountains of Argentina and Chile, where the cruise ship started in March. Worryingly, it is the only strain which experts fear can be spread via human-to-human transmission. It comes as the head of the WHO confirmed today that the number of confirmed cases of the deadly hantavirus which broke out on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has risen to five. Tedros Ghebreyesus said it is possible that more cases may be identified given the incubation period of the virus.