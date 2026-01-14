There was a nearly three-fold difference in maternal mortality rates for black women compared to white women, and Asian women also had a slightly higher risk.

Rate of women dying during pregnancy or shortly after rises by a fifth. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The rate of women dying during pregnancy or shortly after is a fifth higher than it was more than a decade ago, data shows.

New figures from MBRRACE-UK, which is based at the University of Oxford, found that the overall rate of UK maternal death in 2022-24 was 20% higher than in 2009-11 when the Conservatives set an ambition to halve the rate in England. Blood clots remain the leading cause of death during pregnancy or up to six weeks afterwards, while cardiac disease is the second most common cause. Suicide is the leading cause of maternal death occurring between six weeks and one year after the end of pregnancy and, as a whole, deaths from psychiatric causes accounted for 33% of maternal deaths in this period, the data showed. Overall, the rate of direct maternal deaths because of conditions occurring as a result of pregnancy, such as blood clots, bleeding and pre-eclampsia, increased by 52%, while indirect deaths caused by pre-existing conditions remained similar. Read more: Hospital ordered to apologise to family after failings in cancer care Read more: Children should be taught to treat stab wounds in schools, MP suggests

Blood clots remain the leading cause of death during pregnancy or up to six weeks afterwards. Picture: Alamy

The data showed that inequalities continue to persist, with women aged 35 or older nearly two times more likely to die during or after pregnancy than those aged 25 to 29. Meanwhile, there was a nearly three-fold difference in maternal mortality rates for black women compared to white women, and Asian women also had a slightly higher risk. Those women living in the most deprived areas continue to have a death rate twice that of women living in the least deprived areas. The data also showed that some six women of the 276 total died from Covid complications.

