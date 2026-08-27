Mladić, a Bosnian-Serb general, orchestrated the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo during the Balkan wars

Mladić, a Bosnian-Serb general, orchestrated the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo during the Balkan wars. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

Ratko Mladić, a former Bosnian-Serb general dubbed the 'Butcher of Bosnia', has died aged 84.

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The former general was found guilty of genocide by a UN court after orchestrating the Srebrenica massacre and the siege of Sarajevo during the Balkan wars during the 1990s. He had been serving a life sentence at a UN Detention Unit in The Hague since 2011, with his death confirmed by his lawyers on Thursday. Mladić was found guilty following a lengthy trial of genocide, crimes against humanity, persecution, extermination, murder, terror, unlawful attacks on civilians and hostage-taking. Read more: Russia threatens UK military targets as Kremlin says Britain 'playing with fire’ over Ukraine support Read more: Serbian president denies participation in Bosnia 'sniper tourism' scandal

The Srebrenica massacre, also known as the Srebrenica genocide, occurred during the Bosnian War. Picture: Alamy

Mladić's death was announced by Serbian public broadcaster RTS on Thursday. The former general's health had deteriorated in recent years and was repeatedly hospitalised. His passing comes after the Mladić's lawyers filed a request for an early release on humanitarian grounds last week. The filing was seen to quote the detention unit’s doctors, detailing that his “overall condition has rapidly declined” and warning that his death “may occur at any time.” It was a request that was subsequently denied. When Bosnian Serbs rose in 1992 against Bosnia's Muslim-led secession, Mladic was picked to command the new Bosnian Serb army that swiftly overran 70% of the landlocked country. In 1995, Mladić's troops slaughtered more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica. It marked Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.

The Srebrenica–Potočari Memorial and Cemetery for the victims of the 1995 genocide, when Bosnian men were executed by the Serb Army. Picture: Alamy