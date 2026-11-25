Rayan Cherki strikes late as Man City rescue 2-2 draw against Napoli
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Rayan Cherki scored a fine late equaliser as Manchester City snatched a 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League.
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City had been facing the prospect of defeat at the Etihad Stadium after Noa Lang put the Italian side ahead for a second time with a thumping volley after 76 minutes.
Former Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for Napoli before Ayyoub Bouaddi levelled.
Lang’s effort put the visitors in sight of a first victory in England but Cherki’s solo effort four minutes from time salvaged a point for City.
City complained when referee Istvan Kovacs blew the final whistle as they built an attack in stoppage time, claiming the allotted two minutes had not yet elapsed, but there was no disguising another disappointing result.
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Enzo Maresca’s side have now won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions and are in danger of slipping outside the top eight in the Champions League league phase depending on Wednesday’s results.
City strangely chose this home fixture to unveil a new orange kit but the flame-coloured strip did little to fire them up.
After four games without a win in the Premier League, City hoped their return to continental competition could inject some energy into their campaign after some lethargic recent performances.
Maresca fielded his trio of expensive midfield signings in Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez and Bouaddi but, despite controlling possession, the hosts struggled to carve out chances.
Anderson did draw a save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with a stinging drive in the opening minutes but thereafter City showed little creativity and lacked pace.
Hojlund went close for Napoli when he beat two players in the area but dragged his shot wide.
Erling Haaland was a largely isolated figure for City and he could not connect with a volley when Anderson did try to bring him into the game.
How the Norwegian might have wished he was playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne, who was back at the Etihad in a Napoli shirt, although on this occasion the Belgian also had a quiet game.
Napoli almost took the lead on the stroke of half-time but Naples-born Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a fine save to keep out Sam Beukema’s header. Lang also shot over after City gave the ball away.
The interval brought no noticeable improvement for City, although Cherki did have a shot blocked following a set-piece.
Napoli grabbed the lead after 55 minutes with Hojlund’s fine strike. The Dane was slipped in by Billy Gilmour and he turned Marc Guehi inside out before drilling a low shot across Donnarumma.
That, and the introduction of Jeremy Doku and Iliman Ndiaye off the bench, finally gave City the jolt they needed.
Bouaddi equalised in the 67th minute when he lost De Bruyne inside the area and struck from Doku’s cutback.
De Bruyne was removed soon after, to a good ovation from the home crowd, but they were quickly silenced when Lang fired Napoli back ahead with a thumping volley from Leonardo Spinazzola’s cross.
City managed to claw themselves back level late on when Ndiaye found Cherki on the right and the Frenchman glided through the area before burying a low shot.
They pushed for a winner and protested bitterly when the final whistle went, but the referee’s watch was out of sync with the scoreboard and time was up.