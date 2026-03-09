Raye has paid tribute to her past heartbreak with a blue plaque outside her ex-boyfriend's favourite pub.

The plaques are traditionally installed on buildings which hold a connection to a famous person.

The singer posted a lighthearted TikTok video of her standing next to the iconic plaque at The Nightingale pub in Balham, South London.

A fur-coat-clad Raye can be seen carrying a Chanel bag and clutching a pint of beer as she points at the plaque, which reads: "RAYE experienced the greatest heartbreak she has ever known here on 27 February 2019."

The post's caption adds: "put a nice plaque on my ex's fav pub so he'll never forget."

The Where Is My Husband writer added that it is 'my dramatic era #cheers' and soundtracked the video with a snippet of her new song.

Fellow singer-songwriter Absolutely praised the move, commenting: "Being the ex of a songwriter is not for the weak. Never mind the world's best songwriter."

The pub's road Nightingale Lane is the title of Raye's new single from her upcoming album This Music May Heal Us and is an ode to the Balham street where she grew up.

Its opening line declares: "This is a song about the greatest heartbreak I have ever known."

She goes on to sing about the pain of saying goodbye to her "first love" in the chorus: "It was right there, in June, next to Old Park Avenue, standing in the rain, I watched him walk away."

The "first love" is not named by the singer, who is known for keeping her love life private.