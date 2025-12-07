The 'Where Is My Husband!' songstress took to the stage in what can only be described as an emotional moment

RAYE joined onstage by sisters in surprise Capital's Jingle Bell Ball appearance. Picture: Global

By Danielle de Wolfe

RAYE surprised crowds in London on Saturday by performing with sisters Absolutely and Amma at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

There wasn't a dry eye in London's The O2 arena when 16,000 fans witnessed RAYE joined on stage by her sisters, Amma and Absolutely, at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Read more: Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau make relationship official in loved-up social media post Read more: Simon Cowell opens up on One Direction star Liam Payne's death As if being at the UK's biggest Christmas party wasn't enough, #CapitalJBB Night One became even more magical for the audience as they watched the trio perform two songs together.

RAYE cheered on Absolutely as she sang her song 'I Just Don't Know You Yet' before Amma joined to perform 'If You Don't Love Me' alongside them. RAYE gave a series of incredible performances, blasting out some of her biggest hits, including 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!' and 'Escapism.'

The trio of sisters taking to the stage on Saturday night (Dec 6) gave fans a taste of what RAYE's world tour will be like next year, as she recently announced Absolutely and Amma will be accompanying her. In her announcement post via Instagram, she added: "With support from my two beautiful sisters @the.absolutely and @amma.