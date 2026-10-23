The pop songstress wowed judges with her old-school glamour and tracks capturing kitchen-sink sentiment

Raye who has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

British songwriter Raye has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her show-stopping second album This Music May Contain Hope.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The pop star brought a sense of Hollywood glamour to the Mercury proceedings late on Thursday, warding off competition from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Olivia Dean and Jade. Taking home the £25,000 prize, the British star addressed the audience in Newcastle as she insisted: "I couldn't tell you how grateful I am to be holding this," Her album, This Music May Contain Hope, is a 73-minute record that spans big band jazz and sultry, pop power balladry. Read more: A hard day’s house-hunt or a superfan's dream come true? Beatles' Apple Corps HQ goes up for sale Read more: Alien and M*A*S*H star Tom Skerritt dies aged 93

Raye who has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope, at the Mercury Music Prize awards show at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle Upon Tyne. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Taking place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, the awards are considered a pinnacle of the music calendar. The Mercury Prize was created to recognise the very best of British and Irish music in the form of a single album released over the last 12 months. "I'm shaking, I'm jet-lagged, I'm tired. It's all blurry," she said as she grasped the trophy on stage. It marks the first time a pop album has won the coveted prize.

Raye who has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope, at the Mercury Music Prize awards show at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle. Picture: PA Images/Alamy