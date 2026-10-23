Raye wins 2026 Mercury Prize with album This Music May Contain Hope
The pop songstress wowed judges with her old-school glamour and tracks capturing kitchen-sink sentiment
British songwriter Raye has won the 2026 Mercury Prize for her show-stopping second album This Music May Contain Hope.
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The pop star brought a sense of Hollywood glamour to the Mercury proceedings late on Thursday, warding off competition from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Olivia Dean and Jade.
Taking home the £25,000 prize, the British star addressed the audience in Newcastle as she insisted: "I couldn't tell you how grateful I am to be holding this,"
Her album, This Music May Contain Hope, is a 73-minute record that spans big band jazz and sultry, pop power balladry.
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Taking place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena, the awards are considered a pinnacle of the music calendar.
The Mercury Prize was created to recognise the very best of British and Irish music in the form of a single album released over the last 12 months.
"I'm shaking, I'm jet-lagged, I'm tired. It's all blurry," she said as she grasped the trophy on stage.
It marks the first time a pop album has won the coveted prize.
M People's Elegant Slumming was the first recipient of the award back in 1994, with previous winners including Wolf Alice,
Prior to the album, in 2021, the star was seen to publicly criticise her record label for not letting her release a studio album as she'd pushed for.
Eventually parting ways, the star went on to release two hugely successful albums: My 21st Century Blues, which claimed her six Brit awards, and This Music May Contain Hope, which topped UK charts.
Her hit single Where Is My Husband! became an earworm across the nation, gaining her a legion of new, loyal fans.