Rayner praises Burnham's plans for No 10 North as she slams Keir Starmer
Rayner is due to return to frontline politics after HMRC closed its investigation into her tax affairs
Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has heaped praise on Andy Burnham’s plans for a No 10 North , as she accused Sir Keir Starmer's government of upholding the status quo.
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Ms Rayner, who resigned from the government last September after an investigation into her tax affairs, threw her weight behind Burnham’s plans for more devolution in a speech to the New Economics Foundation.
The former Mayor of Greater Manchester has pledged to devolve more decision-making out of London and into the regions, including by creating a second No 10 in the north.
Ms Rayner said PM-in-waiting Burnham, who gave a speech on Monday outlining his political vision, had “ put forward a vision of good growth in every British postcode”.
In a swipe at Sir Keir's government, she said: “Let’s be honest, we have too often left the impression that we found ourselves defending the status quo rather than challenging it”.
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“By avoiding structural change, we risk confirming the right-wing populists’ narrative that ‘the establishment can only do more of the same.”
She added Labour would fail to conquer Reform's Nigel Farage with "caution".
Rayner warned there was “institutional resistance” to devolution in Whitehall, and called for Labour to “break away from the command and control culture of Whitehall that has held us back for too long”.
Rayner is due to return to frontline politics after HMRC closed its investigation into her tax affairs, concluding that she will not face a penalty charge.
Despite being previously mooted as a leadership contender, the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne is understood to covet a return to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government where she would be tasked with managing Burnham’s devolution plans.
Burnham, the MP for Makerfield, is the only candidate to have announced intentions to run in the Labour leadership contest, after Sir Keir Starmer announced he will resign.
Under Labour’s timetable, nominations to replace Starmer will open on July 9 and close on July 16, meaning Burnham could take office the following day if no rival secures enough backing.