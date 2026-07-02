Former deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has heaped praise on Andy Burnham’s plans for a No 10 North , as she accused Sir Keir Starmer's government of upholding the status quo.

Ms Rayner, who resigned from the government last September after an investigation into her tax affairs, threw her weight behind Burnham’s plans for more devolution in a speech to the New Economics Foundation.

The former Mayor of Greater Manchester has pledged to devolve more decision-making out of London and into the regions, including by creating a second No 10 in the north.

Ms Rayner said PM-in-waiting Burnham, who gave a speech on Monday outlining his political vision, had “ put forward a vision of good growth in every British postcode”.

In a swipe at Sir Keir's government, she said: “Let’s be honest, we have too often left the impression that we found ourselves defending the status quo rather than challenging it”.

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