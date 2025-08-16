Nigel Farage would fail "a generation of woman" if they scrap the Online Safety Act laws which prevent revenge porn, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Nigel Farage would fail "a generation of woman" if they scrap the Online Safety Act laws which prevent revenge porn, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ms Rayner demanded Mr Farage explain how his party would keep young women safe when they use the internet, after Reform vowed to repeal the Online Safety Act. Her warning is the latest intervention in a row between senior Labour figures and Mr Farage's party over the Act. Read More: Wikipedia loses High Court challenge against UK Online Safety Act verification rules Read More: Government defends Online Safety Act after X claims it threatens free speech Under new rules introduced through the legislation at the end of July, online platforms such as social media sites and search engines must take steps to prevent children from accessing harmful content such as pornography or material that encourages suicide. Reform has vowed to repeal the law and replace it with a different means of protecting children online, though the party has not said how it would do this.

Angela Rayner who has said Nigel Farage and Reform UK risk 'failing a generation of young women' if they scrap online safety laws aimed at preventing revenge porn. Picture: Alamy

Among their criticisms of the Act, Mr Farage and his colleagues have cited freedom of speech concerns and claimed the Act is an example of overreach by the Government. This prompted backlash from Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, who claimed people like Jimmy Savile would use the internet to exploit children if he was still alive, and insisted anyone against the Act - like Mr Farage - was "on their side". The Reform leader demanded an apology, but ministers have been trenchant in their defence of the Act. Now, the Deputy Prime Minister has questioned how Mr Farage would seek to prevent the "devastating crime" of intimate image abuse, also known as "revenge porn", without the Online Safety Act's protections. Ms Rayner claimed: "Nigel Farage risks failing a generation of young women with his dangerous and irresponsible plans to scrap online safety laws. "Scrapping safeguards and having no viable alternative plan in place to halt the floodgates of abuse that could open is an appalling dereliction of duty. It's time for Farage to tell women and girls across Britain how he would keep them safe online." Under the Online Safety Act, revenge porn is classified among the "most severe online offences", the Deputy PM added.

Farage's Reform has vowed to repeal the law and replace it with a different means of protecting children online, though the party has not said how it would do this. Picture: Alamy