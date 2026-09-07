At least eight councils have launched legal challenges or are considering doing so due to opposition to the plans

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner is expected to tell Parliament: We are now more determined than ever to devolve power closer to the people we represent". Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Katy Dartford

Angela Rayner has withdrawn flagship plans to shake up local government following new legal advice which suggested they might not comply with the law.

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Plans to switch Essex, Hampshire, Norfolk and Suffolk from two-tier to unitary authorities have been withdrawn in the light of fresh advice. Decisions on 14 further areas will be reviewed and paused alongside the cases of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough and West Sussex, which are yet to have a decision confirmed. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said the review is to ensure the process is robust and aligns with the new Government’s aim to “rewire the state”, and follows “updated and privileged legal advice”. Labour had planned to abolish the two-tier model of country councils sitting above district councils, and introduce unitary authorities across the country in their place. But at least eight councils have launched legal challenges or were considering doing so due to opposition to the Government’s choice of footprints for new councils. Read more: Social care 'postcode lottery' shows huge variation in support across England Read more: London councils pledge to ignore 'harmful' trans guidance

Government reorganisation is being paused in these 14 areas while a review is completed: Derby and Derbyshire

Devon, Plymouth and Torbay

East Sussex and Brighton

Gloucestershire

Hertfordshire

Kent and Medway

Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool

Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland

Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Oxfordshire and West Berkshire

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire

Worcestershire

Reform UK-led Kent County Council is set to consider a judicial review at a meeting on Tuesday after it did not receive a response from the Government to a letter setting out concerns. The Government has also confirmed that local elections in May 2027 will go ahead on existing council boundaries, saying it remains committed to effective and sustainable local government and simplifying these structures.

Communities Secretary Angela Rayner is expected to tell Parliament on Monday: “As we are now more determined than ever to devolve power closer to the people we represent, it’s only right that as a new Secretary of State I make sure that everything we do is working towards that plan to change Britain, without delay. “The Prime Minister told the House last week he was ‘prepared to look at local government reorganisation’ and he asked me as his Communities Secretary to ‘do that’. “In that context, in light of legal advice, I want to satisfy myself firstly that the right process is in place, that it is robust, and of course complies with the law. “And, secondly, I want to fully test whether our proposals for local government reorganisation meet the priorities of a new administration and a new Prime Minister, and any additional considerations. “I do not take this lightly. I recognise the huge amount of work that has already gone into progressing reorganisation in each of these areas and I am very grateful for it.”

Reform UK-led Kent County Council is set to consider a judicial review at a meeting on Tuesday after it did not receive a response to a letter outlining its concerns. Picture: kent.gov.uk

MHCLG said reorganisation in Surrey will not be affected by the review and the two new unitary authorities, East and West Surrey, will go live in April 2027. David Simmonds, shadow local government minister, repeated his party’s claim that reorganisation plans were a Labour attempt at “gerrymandering”. He said: “This is yet another total humiliation for this Labour Government, who have once again been exposed breaking the law in an attempt to force their top-down programme of local government reorganisation on communities. “Ministers are only backing off because they have been found out in the face of relentless Conservative opposition to their gerrymandering. “Their behaviour shows that Burnham and Rayner’s promise to empower local communities is completely hollow: their intention was always to dictate downwards. “Labour should come clean and put all non-privileged documentation about this process in the public domain. The public have a right to know the truth.” Reform UK has claimed credit for the Government’s decision to halt the process, with the party leading county councils in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex which all launched legal challenges to reorganisation.

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “Reform UK not only argued that this Government’s plans for local government reorganisation were an unmitigated disaster, but we once again put our money where our mouth is. “Earlier this year we took on the Government and forced them to give the vote back to millions of people after Labour tried to cancel democracy. “Now, thanks to our judicial reviews in affected Reform-led councils, the Government has backed down on their plans yet again. “Only Reform had the backbone to stand up to these reckless plans. This is yet another embarrassing defeat for Labour. Only Reform backs real democracy.” Sean Matthews, chair-elect of the County Councils Network (CCN), said many of its member councils had “serious concerns” about the process and felt the Government’s reorganisation decisions would not achieve the required aims, including significant savings.

Nigel Farage said “Reform UK not only argued that this Government’s plans for local government reorganisation were an unmitigated disaster, but we once again put our money where our mouth is.". Picture: Alamy