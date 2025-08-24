Angela Rayner's allies have defended the Housing Secretary's purchase of an £800,000 seaside flat after she gave councils the power to hike tax on second homes.

The Deputy Prime Minister's new pad in Hove, near Brighton, is in addition to the £650,000 home she owns in her Greater Manchester constituency, which is said to be her primary residence.

Sources close to Ms Rayner told the Telegraph that she would be using the three-bed flat in Hove as a base while working in London despite having access to grace-and-favour flat in Admiralty House in the capital.

A Labour MP told GB News that the Housing Secretary's living arrangements were not relevant to the Government's housing pledges.

Catherine Aitkinson MP told the broadcaster: “What is important is that we are building the 1.5 million homes that this country needs and that this Government is taking clear steps to do.

"I’m not really sure that Angela Rayner’s housing situation is particularly relevant to that.”

Ms Rayner is understood to be keeping the property empty for more than half the year as she does not intend to rent it out.

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, said: “One rule for this condescending hypocritical Labour minister, and a totally different set of rules for the hard-pressed taxpaying silent majority of Britain.”