By Ella Bennett

Angela Rayner is yet to pay her £40,000 stamp duty bill, despite a revelation in September that she had failed to pay the second home surcharge on a seaside flat she had bought in Hove, as HMRC is yet to send her the bill.

Ms Rayner resigned as Deputy Prime Minister, Housing Secretary and Deputy Labour Leader in September after an independent ethics probe found she had breached the ministerial code over her underpayment of stamp duty on a seaside flat. It has been reported this weekend that that the MP for Ashton-under-Lyne is still to pay a single penny to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC). Sources close to Ms Rayner have told LBC the tax authority has yet to send her a final bill. Ms Rayner retained an interest in her house in Greater Manchester when she bought the £800,000 seaside flat in East Sussex earlier this year, but claimed that the new property was her only home. This meant she only paid £30,000 in stamp duty, when she should have paid £70,000 as it was a second home.

Ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus said she had “acted with integrity” but failed to heed legal advice warning her of the correct surcharge owed. During her resignation speech in the House of Commons, Ms Rayner told MPs: “There is no excuse not to pay taxes owed, and I will do so.” She added: “I am of course corresponding with the HMRC and they have my full co-operation.”

Speaking to the Daily Mirror during a constituency visit to a care centre this weekend, Ms Rayner was quizzed if a return to frontline politics may be on the cards, and the former deputy Labour leader told the newspaper she had not “gone away”. She said: “I’m really humbled and I always have been, the people of Ashton-under-Lyne have always supported me. “The 10 years that I’ve been in government I’ve had quite a number of front bench positions, and I’ve always brought it back to the people that I was there to represent and having this opportunity now, to be more in the constituency and to champion those views is something that I’m humbled to do and I’m looking forward to the challenge. “I’ve got a lot of interests like child poverty, the fair pay agreement, and making sure the Employment Rights Bill is carried out in full.”