Roberto De Zerbi took is players and staff out to team bond. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Roberto De Zerbi has taken his Spurs squad for a lavish team-bonding meal at a high-end restaurant in an attempt to bond with his players and save the club from relegation.

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The new boss, who lost his first match against Sunderland at the weekend, took his players and staff to Bacchanalia in Mayfair on Wednesday evening, according to The Telegraph. The Greek and Mediterranean eatery serves main courses that ranges from the cheapest at £40, all the way up to £130. The gathering was aimed at bringing the players closer together and ease the pressure of their relegation battle, with the club sitting two points adrift of safety with six matches to go. Read more: Entire Spurs women's squad paid less per season than former owner Daniel Levy Read more: Champions League semi-final dates and locations confirmed after Bayern Munich and Arsenal win

The former Brighton and Marseille boss De Zerbi is said to have organised the meal himself, days after the 1-0 defeat at Sunderland. After the game, he commented on needing to change the mentality of his squad if he was to guide them to Premier League safety. However, De Zerbi's predecessor Igor Tudor, who lasted just 44 days in charge, also tried the same tactic as De Zerbi and took the squad out for dinner in London during his first week in charge.

Spurs will be without their captain Cristian Romero who was injured in the defeat to Sunderland. Picture: Getty