Reaction and highlights from Wes Streeting's phone-in with LBC
It's been a fraught week for Downing Street - and at the centre of the storm has been Wes Streeting.
As resident doctors go on strike, the Health Secretary sat down with Nick Ferrari to take calls from LBC listeners. And he made quite the impression...
00:18 Striking doctor Niraj insists he 'doesn't want to be on strike'. Wes Streeting vehemently disagrees.
02:58 Caller Daniel asks the Health Secretary about rumours of a coup to topple Keir Starmer's leadership.
05:56 Are England flags creating an unwelcome atmosphere for doctors, as as some claim? Wes Streeting has his say.
08:27 Does Mr Streeting have confidence in the BBC..?
09:45 LBC's political editor Natasha Clark gives her analysis.
11:02 Caller Jon thinks Wes Streeting was auditioning for a leadership contest.
13:19 Caller Bill says he's a 'right-wing voter' but found Mr Streeting's answers 'refreshing'.
15:37 Caller Sue says the phone-in has revived her 'mojo'.
18:06 James O'Brien marvels at the way the Health Secretary has distanced himself from responsibility for the strikes.