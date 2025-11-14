As resident doctors go on strike, the Health Secretary sat down with Nick Ferrari to take calls from LBC listeners. And he made quite the impression...

00:18 Striking doctor Niraj insists he 'doesn't want to be on strike'. Wes Streeting vehemently disagrees.

02:58 Caller Daniel asks the Health Secretary about rumours of a coup to topple Keir Starmer's leadership.

05:56 Are England flags creating an unwelcome atmosphere for doctors, as as some claim? Wes Streeting has his say.

08:27 Does Mr Streeting have confidence in the BBC..?

09:45 LBC's political editor Natasha Clark gives her analysis.

11:02 Caller Jon thinks Wes Streeting was auditioning for a leadership contest.

13:19 Caller Bill says he's a 'right-wing voter' but found Mr Streeting's answers 'refreshing'.

15:37 Caller Sue says the phone-in has revived her 'mojo'.

18:06 James O'Brien marvels at the way the Health Secretary has distanced himself from responsibility for the strikes.