A man has been arrested following a "stabbing" at Reading College.

Members of the public were advised to avoid the Kings Road area while Thames Valley Police conducted 'search activity'.

A boy has sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

An automated message on the college’s phone line said on Thursday afternoon: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

“Their family have been informed.

“The police have been notified and are present.

“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Officers are still in the area, so if you’re worried or have any questions, please feel free to speak to them."