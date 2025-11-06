Man arrested after armed police respond to reports of a 'stabbing' at UK college
A man has been arrested following a "stabbing" at Reading College.
Members of the public were advised to avoid the Kings Road area while Thames Valley Police conducted 'search activity'.
A boy has sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is receiving medical treatment.
An automated message on the college’s phone line said on Thursday afternoon: “We are currently dealing with an incident at Reading College where one student has sustained injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
“Their family have been informed.
“The police have been notified and are present.
“Please be reassured that all actions have been taken to ensure students’ safety.”
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: "Officers are still in the area, so if you’re worried or have any questions, please feel free to speak to them."