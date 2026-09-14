Scientists argue that reading boosts mental health and academic performance, leads to greater empathy and lowers the risk of dementia

Reading was associated with reduced stress, greater empathy, enhanced wellbeing, and decreased loneliness. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Reading for pleasure is good for your health, regardless of what you read, University of Cambridge researchers have said.

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In a new review, scientists argue that reading boosts mental health and academic performance, leads to greater empathy and lowers the risk of dementia. Cambridge researchers have joined with The Queen’s Reading Room – the charity founded by the Queen to highlight the benefits of reading – as part of the National Year of Reading. Professor Barbara Sahakian and Dr Christelle Langley, from the department of psychiatry at Cambridge, published a review of the science in the journal Psychological Medicine. One study, of more than 10,000 young people, found that children who begin reading for pleasure early in life have a better attention span, memory, and executive functioning, such as when it comes to problem-solving. They also do better at school, have fewer mental health problems, and lead healthier lifestyles – including more sleep and less screen time. Read more: Patients prescribed drugs linked to dementia risk without being warned by doctors Read more: GPs and dentists offered training to spot motor neurone disease earlier, as campaigner warns 'you need time'

A selection of crime novels on display in an Edinburgh bookshop. Picture: Alamy

Dr Langley said: “Given how beneficial reading for pleasure is at a young age, we should be doing everything we can to introduce children and young people to reading. “The important thing is to find something they’d really enjoy reading about – it might be a TV programme or a game – and use this as a way in. “Reading comics and graphic novels could also be a helpful introduction as they might be seen as less intimidating, maybe less boring, than novels. ”Overall, the study found that reading at any age improves brain and mental health, leads to better cognitive performance and reduces the risk of mental decline. "Survey data in adults suggested that reading was associated with reduced stress, greater empathy, enhanced wellbeing, and decreased loneliness,” the study said. “Studies further indicate that cognitively stimulating activities, particularly reading, are associated with a lower risk of dementia and slower cognitive decline, even among individuals with lower educational attainment…. “Neuroimaging findings suggest that reading is associated with structural and functional differences in brain regions supporting executive control, emotional regulation, and social cognition. Importantly, these benefits appear independent of socioeconomic background.”

Children who begin reading for pleasure early in life were also found to sleep better. Picture: Alamy

Book clubs also promote social connection, it said. Prof Sahakian said: “Shared reading groups and book clubs appear to provide additional benefits through social interaction. “They can help people feel less isolated and more connected to others, which has been shown to reduce the risk of dementia. “While these clubs can be fun and beneficial at any age, they’re perfect for older people who may be not so mobile – they might not be able to go out as an exercise group or a cycling group, but a reading group is something most people can enjoy.” Prof Sahakian added that “it’s never too late to start” reading, and “it can bring benefits throughout our lives and into old age”. Data suggests that reading among children and teenagers is at its lowest levels since records began, particularly among those from disadvantaged backgrounds. A recent study from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on 760,000 students in 91 countries found 15-year-olds have worse reading skills than at any point this century, and maths and science are being pulled down with it.

Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds. Picture: Alamy