Arbeloa took interim charge of the club in January

Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed he will not be staying on. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa has confirmed he will not be staying on at the club next season, amid rumours of a Jose Mourinho return.

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Arbeloa took over from new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso in January and, despite another campaign without a trophy, has steered the club into a second-place finish, although they are 11 points behind champions Barcelona. Mourinho is expected to leave Benfica in the summer, following an unbeaten domestic campaign which saw his side finish third, and return for a second spell at the Bernabeu, 13 years after his departure. Former Real defender Arbeloa, who had previously coached in the club's youth and reserve teams, confirmed he would not be staying on the backroom staff next season. Read more: Jose Mourinho agrees shock Real Madrid return 13 years after exit Read more: Michael Carrick will stay on as Manchester United head coach having signed deal until 2028

Jose Mourinho has been tipped to return to the club, 13 years after leaving. Picture: Getty

"I'm not here to talk about possibilities. In Mou's case, I think he has a fantastic coaching staff, as good as he is, and I think he is very well surrounded," Arbeloa told a press conference ahead of Sunday’s final game at home to Athletic Bilbao. "If he comes to Real Madrid, he will do so with his coaching staff, as it should be. There is no possibility that I could be part of it. "I have spent four months not thinking about myself, focusing on Real Madrid and the next game. Starting Monday, it will be time for me to think about what’s best for me. "A year ago, I saw myself coaching in the academy, with the youth A team, and now I am here. I have already made the leap, improved greatly over these four months, and I feel prepared for new challenges. Starting Monday, I will think about them." Defender David Alaba is also departing after five years at the club, during which he has won two Champions Leagues and two LaLiga crowns.

Real Madrid in training ahead of the match with Bilbao. Picture: Getty