The Spanish giants were successful after UEFA lost a court appeal

Real Madrid were successful in their legal battle following the failed 2021 Super League. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Real Madrid will seek 'substantial damages' from UEFA after the governing body lost a court appeal linked to the failed European Super League.

The Provincial Court of Madrid ruled in the club's favour after dismissing appeals by UEFA, the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and LaLiga. The court confirmed UEFA had "seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position." Real were one of 12 clubs who announced themselves as founder members of a new European Super League in April 2021, with their president Florentino Perez one of the key architects of the plans.

The Santiago Bernabeu, home to Real Madrid. Picture: PA

UEFA and FIFA blocked the plans, which quickly fell apart amid fan protests by supporters of England’s 'Big Six' clubs, who were also founder members. UEFA also sought to sanction the clubs involved. In December 2023, the Court of Justice for the European Union (CJEU) stated that the rules used by the governing body to block the competition in 2021 were contrary to EU law. UEFA adopted new authorisation rules in 2022 which it believes do comply with EU law.

Real said in a statement issued on Wednesday: "Real Madrid CF is delighted that the Madrid Provincial Court has dismissed the appeals lodged by UEFA, the RFEF and La Liga, confirming that UEFA, in the Superliga matter, seriously infringed the European Union's free competition rules in line with the CJEU ruling by abusing its dominant position. "This ruling opens the way to claim the substantial damages suffered by the club. "Furthermore, Real Madrid reports that throughout 2025 it has held numerous discussions with UEFA to seek solutions, without reaching any compromise on more transparent governance, financial sustainability, protection of players’ health and improvements to the fan experience, including free and globally accessible broadcasting models as was the case at the FIFA Club World Cup. "Accordingly, the club announces that it will continue to work for the good of global football and fans, while claiming substantial damages from UEFA." UEFA issued its own statement shortly after Real's which read: "UEFA takes note of today's judgment by the Madrid Court of Appeal concerning the so-called 'super league.' "This ruling does not validate the abandoned 'super league' project announced in 2021, nor does it undermine UEFA’s current authorisation rules, adopted in 2022 and updated in 2024, which remain fully in force.

Florentino Perez, Real Madrid president. Picture: Alamy