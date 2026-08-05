Real Madrid agree deal for teenage sensation Yan Diomande in record transfer for African footballer
Real Madrid have agreed a £115.8million deal with RB Leipzig for teenage Ivory Coast forward Yan Diomande, the Press Association understands.
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Diomande’s rapid rise for Leipzig in the Bundesliga last season led to a host of Europe’s top clubs queuing up to buy him and Real appear to have won the race for his signature after tabling a fee of 135m euros.
Diomande will become the most expensive African footballer ever should the deal be completed.
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Paris St Germain pulled out of the race to sign him last month, leaving the way clear for Madrid to close in on the 19-year-old, who scored 13 goals and made 10 assists for Leipzig during the 2025-26 campaign.
Diomande’s extraordinary progress is a classic rags-to-riches story. He had trials with Chelsea, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Rangers before being offered a contract with Spanish side Leganes in March 2025.
He made just 10 appearances for Leganes, scoring two goals, before Leipzig signed him for a reported £20m the following July, while he started all four games for the Ivory Coast as they reached the last 32 at this summer’s World Cup.