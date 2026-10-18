Flicking through the channels the other night, I was struck by the array of aggressive smiles and slightly unnerving appearances.

Luminescent, gum guard-like grins and oversized, ultra-white piano keys. Faces made strangely uncanny by cosmetic ‘perfection’.

I can't help but notice the growing absence of real teeth or unaltered smiles in film and television, especially reality TV. Even in period pieces, actors meant to be living in Medieval or Victorian settings where dental hygiene was nonexistent have gleaming rows of perfect pearly whites.

Somewhere along the way, something has gone wrong.

Obviously, dentistry has come a long, long way since then, and it goes without saying that people have the right to make choices about their own bodies.

We live in a deeply image-conscious society. It would be naive to think attractiveness doesn't bring both social and professional advantages.

But I worry that our obsession with good looks has made us lose sight of what actually looks good. A narrow cosmetic ideal has begun to masquerade as beauty and maybe even health.

When did painful-looking cosmetic work become the standard? And more importantly, what message does it send to young people watching?

Brits have long had a reputation for bad teeth, or so the stereotype goes.

Our supposedly terrible smiles have been the butt of jokes in American pop culture for decades, from Austin Powers to The Simpsons to Family Guy.

But the idea is largely a cultural myth. By many measures of oral health, rather than appearance, stats show the UK actually compares favourably with the US.

Still, while I am glad our pearly whites may be in better shape than the jokes suggest, that does not feel accurately reflected on our screens. Up there, it seems like we have skipped a step.

Television has always shaped what we regard as normal. When every visible smile is equally polished, normal teeth and regular, imperfect smiles can feel increasingly out of place.

Ordinary variation risks beginning to look like something that needs fixing. A small gap, a slightly uneven tooth or a smile that is not camera-ready can start to feel like a flaw rather than a typical human feature.

This worrying trend is also reflected on social media. It has distorted our view of ourselves and encouraged us to look more defined, more uniform and more “aesthetic” for the sake of our feeds. We have become increasingly concerned with how our bodies look in photos online, rather than how we maintain them in real life.

Whether on the big screen or the phone screen, cosmetic uniformity, rather than health, has taken hold of the mainstream and swallowed any sense of individuality or uniqueness.

I find this sad.

I can think of countless famous faces with asymmetric, wonky, even snaggled smiles. Those imperfections make them distinctive, human and recognisable.

They have personality and soul. Sadly, they now stand out in an era when cosmetic work risks making us all look increasingly alike.

Last year, British actress Aimee Lou Wood criticised SNL for a sketch that mocked both her appearance and her Manchester accent. In its parody of The White Lotus, Wood’s character was given large prosthetic teeth and portrayed with a gormless cadence.

Wood, who has previously said in interviews that she had been “bullied forever" for her teeth, called the sketch “mean and funny”. She later received an apology.

In a media landscape full of rigid veneers and “turkey teeth”, I think Wood’s beauty is a breath of fresh air. It is proof that beauty does not need to be identical, symmetrical or blindingly white to be valid.

In my opinion, television would be more interesting if it remembered that. Younger viewers are growing up in a culture where filters, front-facing cameras, and edited images constantly reflect their own faces back at them. They deserve a respite from the pressure to correct every supposed imperfection and to see that a face does not have to be digitally perfected or aesthetically enhanced to be beautiful.

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Flaminia Luck is a journalist at LBC.

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