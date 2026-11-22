I hope it succeeds. But before it has even been published, the list of things his government intends to transform is already formidable: housing, energy, welfare, social care, national security, regional growth and public services. Last week the Prime Minister was at COP31, promising British leadership on climate over the coming decade.

All of these are perfectly defensible ambitions. Achieving any one of them could bring considerable benefits. That is precisely the problem. One of the hardest things I have found in nearly fifty years in business is that organisations rarely lose focus because people start pursuing obviously bad ideas. They lose focus because intelligent people keep adding perfectly sensible ones.

I first came up against that problem at Nomura. We started with only about 17 people. We spoke twice a day whenever possible and normally concentrated on no more than one new deal and one existing investment at a time. There was very little ambiguity about what mattered or who was responsible.

Nomura’s £1 billion commitment ultimately produced more than £8 billion.

Success allowed us to grow. As we grew, we inevitably became more institutional. My first large third-party fund was €2.2 billion and we had around 70 people. The next was €5.5 billion, with around 130 people directly involved and numerous advisers.

We introduced more governance, committees and delegated authority. Much of that was sensible. Some of it was necessary. Investors understandably wanted an institution rather than something entirely dependent upon me. And the results were worse. Our investors lost money and I came close to losing everything myself. That was ultimately my responsibility. I made serious investment mistakes. I am not suggesting that governance or committees caused them. But the experience left me with a question I have never entirely resolved.

As we became better at looking like a professionally managed institution, did we become worse at preserving the clarity which had helped make us successful? Complexity rarely arrives because somebody chooses complexity. It arrives one sensible decision at a time. Nobody abandoned the strategy. It disappeared through multiplication.

That is why, when Burnham publishes his ten-year plan, I will be looking for three things.

The first is what he intends not to do. Capital allocation taught me that deciding what deserves investment is relatively easy. There are always more good ideas than money, people or management attention available. The difficult decision is that A matters more than B. Government faces the same problem. Money is finite. So are ministerial attention, civil-service capacity and the ability of institutions to absorb change. A priority which displaces nothing is not really a priority. It is an addition. I will therefore learn more about Burnham’s strategy from the things his government decides to stop, postpone or deprioritise than from another list of national ambitions.

The second test is whether responsibility comes with sufficient authority. Government obviously is not a private equity business. Citizens are not employees and a prime minister should never possess the authority of an owner-manager. Parliament, courts, councils and regulators provide important checks on power. Looking at it from a business perspective, I often found the process of democratic government maddeningly slow. I now think about that rather differently. Some of democracy’s inefficiency is not a defect. It is the design. It prevents power from being exercised without scrutiny and allows decisions to be challenged before mistakes become irreversible.

But there is a difference between constraining power and fragmenting responsibility. If a government promises to build houses, infrastructure or energy capacity, somebody needs to be responsible for making it happen. When legitimate objectives conflict, somebody must have the authority to resolve them. Too often, we seem able to identify everybody with the power to object without being able to identify the person with the power—and responsibility—to deliver. The answer is not to abolish democratic constraints. It is to make authority and accountability correspond more closely.

The third test is whether Burnham can prevent five priorities from becoming fifty. Choosing priorities is difficult. Preserving them when events intervene may be harder.

This is normally where strategies fail. Customers complain. A crisis intervenes. A regulator raises an issue. Somebody proposes an acquisition. A senior executive has an idea which is perfectly sensible but was not in the plan. Nobody announces that the strategy has been abandoned. More things are simply added to it.

Government is particularly vulnerable to this. Something goes wrong and ministers understandably feel obliged to respond. There is pressure for another initiative, inquiry, spending commitment, regulator or law. Each may be justified. But each consumes political attention and administrative capacity.

The real test of a ten-year plan therefore comes not on the day it is published but six months later, when something important but unrelated happens and everybody agrees that this too must become a priority. Will Burnham and his government be able to say no? I am not arguing for stubbornly pursuing policies which have failed. Objectives should be durable. Methods should be disposable.

A government might decide that Britain needs greater energy security, more homes or better infrastructure and maintain those objectives for a decade. But the policies used to achieve them should change if the evidence says they are not working. A strategy which changes every year is not a strategy. A strategy which cannot change for ten years is dogma.

Getting that balance right is particularly difficult in politics. Every department has priorities. Every constituency has legitimate demands. Every unexpected event produces pressure for a response.

But government cannot transform everything simultaneously.

The purpose of Burnham’s ten-year plan should not be to demonstrate the breadth of his government’s ambition. We already know it is ambitious. It should demonstrate its capacity to choose, execute and persist.

I used to think strategy was principally about deciding what to do. I now think that is the easier part. The difficult part is deciding what you will not do, giving people sufficient authority to act upon that choice and defending it when intelligent people arrive with perfectly good reasons to make an exception. Because that is how strategies usually disappear.

Not through abandonment. Through multiplication.

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Guy Hands is the Founder of private equity firm Terra Firma.

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