Reason Ryanair passenger was sucked out of plane window as accident report revealed. Picture: NTSB

By Danielle de Wolfe

Details have emerged of the series of events that led to a passenger being sucked out of a window aboard a Ryanair flight, as a report into the air incident is released.

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Ryanair flight FR1879 from Thessaloniki in Greece to Memmingen, Germany, was forced to turn around and make an emergency landing on July 10 after an on-board incident saw a passenger sucked through the plane window. Ljubiša Karović, 61, from Serbia, was sitting in his window seat beside his partner when the window shattered, sucking his head outside the aircraft. In the wake of the incident, Mr Karović described the terrifying “nightmare” ordeal for the first time. Now, an early report by US air investigators has revealed that blades inside the plane’s engine broke away shortly after take-off, striking the fuselage and the window. A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) found that an engine fan blade ultimately shattered the Ryanair plane's window. Read more: Two people ‘severely’ injured as rail bosses launch probe into train derailment Read more: Bus drivers to strike over 'unbearable' conditions in the heat as UK declares hottest day

Ljubiša Karović, 61, from Serbia, was sitting in his window seat beside his partner when the window shattered, sucking his head outside the aircraft. Picture: Facebook

The NTSB was “delegated the investigation in full” by the Greek authorities following the mid-air incident. The flight was operated by Ryanair's subsidiary, Malta Air, with the report revealing the plane began showing a “high vibration” engine alert during the climb out of Greece. The pilots then reduced power to the engine power in response, before carrying out "high vibration" checks. Mr Karović, a Serbian entrepreneur, was sitting in seat 11F at the time, with pressure differences sucking his head and right arm through the broken window. As the window smashed out, Mr Karović was reportedly saved from being entirely sucked through after other passengers grabbed hold of his body. A doctor onboard attended to the businessman as he drifted in and out of consciousness until the flight landed.

Πτήση θρίλερ από το «Μακεδονία» της #Θεσσαλονίκης- Έσπασε παράθυρο την ώρα της πτήσης, τραυματίστηκε επιβάτης - Διαβάστε περισσότερα: https://t.co/iUtFwCy2Ks pic.twitter.com/Ue88WkCcIF — Rthess.gr (@RThessaloniki) July 10, 2026

The passenger said his wife, Svetlana, recalled the incident, noting that he fainted several times, including after he was pulled back inside the cabin. Mr Karović told German news outlet Bild: “I fell asleep... After some time I got woken up by a massive bang like a bomb. Only for one moment I was conscious and cannot remember the rest. "I had blood all over me, blood was dripping from my face and my hands."

The report reveals "experienced a No 2 (right) engine fan-blade-out (FBO) failure during climb out from the Thessaloniki international airport (SKG), Thessaloniki, Greece”. Further details contained in the report reveal the two pilots chose to return to Thessaloniki airport, where they “made an uneventful landing”. After crew heard a loud bang, passengers and crew put on their oxygen masks, before declaring an emergency incident and began an immediate descent.

Traffico intenso all'aeroporto di Torino-Caselle, base Ryanair, per i voli in partenza e in arrivo nel mese di agosto. Picture: Alamy