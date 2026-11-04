'The reason we lost is the war': JD Vance breaks silence on midterms as White House tells Americans 'Trump is still your president'
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US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat on the Iran war, as he took to social media to react to his party's heavy loss.
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"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy X post on Wednesday.
"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," the vice president continued.
"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."
Speaking directly to voters who punished Trump at the ballot box, Vance wrote: "To the people who are pi***d off and want to say, 'I told you so': you're right, you did tell us so.
"Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let's take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."
Read more: ‘World has an opportunity’ to tackle Iran conflict and living costs, says Burnham following Trump's Midterm defeat
Read more: Trump’s crushing humiliation will not end his war in Iran, writes Simon Marks
One of the things the data analysts on our side obsessed over was "composition"—whether the electorate looked close enough to 2024 for Republicans to win. And despite polls that showed a Democrat blowout, the data kept on telling us the same story: in some states turnout was…— JD Vance (@JDVance) November 4, 2026
Yet, the vice president has said he remains "hopeful" about the future.
The Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives overnight, marking a crushing blow to Trump's presidency.
It comes despite Mr Trump claiming he would have won by "landslide" if his name had been on the ballot.
The Democrats swept up Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa.
Abdul El-Sayed also won the Senate seat of Michigan, in what was one of the most hotly anticipated election battles of the night.
It comes as Andy Burnham called the Republicans' defeat an “opportunity” for the world to unite behind ending the Iran conflict and easing the cost of living.
Speaking from Antigua on Wednesday, Mr Burnham said President Trump had "accepted the result" and urged world leaders to focus on the pressures facing households.
“I feel the world has an opportunity now to unite around the issue that is affecting us all - and that’s the cost of living," the PM said.
“That has been the issue that I have put front and centre in my first three months in Downing Street, and we’ve made moves, but I can’t get people’s cost of living pressures down until the conflict in the Middle East is resolved.”