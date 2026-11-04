US Vice President JD Vance has blamed the Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat on the Iran war, as he took to social media to react to his party's heavy loss.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance said in a lengthy X post on Wednesday.

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," the vice president continued.

"If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."

Speaking directly to voters who punished Trump at the ballot box, Vance wrote: "To the people who are pi***d off and want to say, 'I told you so': you're right, you did tell us so.

"Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just pissed at the results, you should be. Let's take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."

Read more: ‘World has an opportunity’ to tackle Iran conflict and living costs, says Burnham following Trump's Midterm defeat

Read more: Trump’s crushing humiliation will not end his war in Iran, writes Simon Marks