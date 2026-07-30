Reassurance patrols in place at York Mosque and Islamic Centre after a local man was arrested following a suspected firearm discharge outside the building.

Police patrols have been put in place at a mosque in York to reassure attendees after a local man was arrested following a firearm being discharged outside.

The incident occurred outside York Mosque and Islamic Centre on Bull Lane at about 02:15 BST, according to North Yorkshire Police.

A 44-year-old man, who is a white UK national from the city, has been arrested, the force confirmed.

The suspect fled the area in a silver vehicle before being held in custody, where he remains for questioning.

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