Reassurance patrols in place at York Mosque and Islamic Centre after a local man was arrested following a suspected firearm discharge outside the building
A 44-year-old man, who is a white UK national from the city, has been arrested, North Yorkshire Police confirmed
Reassurance patrols in place at York Mosque and Islamic Centre after a local man was arrested following a suspected firearm discharge outside the building.
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Police patrols have been put in place at a mosque in York to reassure attendees after a local man was arrested following a firearm being discharged outside.
The incident occurred outside York Mosque and Islamic Centre on Bull Lane at about 02:15 BST, according to North Yorkshire Police.
A 44-year-old man, who is a white UK national from the city, has been arrested, the force confirmed.
The suspect fled the area in a silver vehicle before being held in custody, where he remains for questioning.
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Police confirmed that the weapon was believed to have been an air rifle, and no one was hurt.
North Yorkshire Police confirmed that there would be extra patrols to reassure the Muslim community in York.
In a statement, the force said: "It is too early to say what may have been the motivation behind this disturbing incident, but our Muslim community in York can be reassured that we are doing everything we can to establish the full circumstances."
The force said there would be "high-visibility patrols" in the area around the mosque while people attended for prayers and officers would meet with the imam.
Witnesses or anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could support the investigation are asked to contact police.