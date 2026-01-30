Rebecca Loos slams Victoria Beckham as she backs Brooklyn's statement that 'validates what I said 22 years ago'
David Beckham's former personal assistant said she had an affair with the married footballer in 2004.
Rebecca Loos has slammed Victoria Beckham in a new documentary about her family's bitter fallout with Brooklyn, in which she takes the estranged son's side in the feud.
David’s former PA claims Brooklyn’s bombshell statement earlier this month is “validation for what she said 22 years ago.”
Rebecca previously alleged to have had an affair with David in 2004, a claim the married footballer has repeatedly denied.
In The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, Rebecca says she found herself at the centre of a "PR war" following her accusation.
She said Brooklyn's statement - in which accused his parents of “performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships” - has echoes of the early noughties rift.
“Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it's all focused on brand Beckham, and that that's all that matters,” she says in the 90-minute special.
The documentary, which runs on Sunday, will also see Rebecca give her take on Brooklyn's claims that Victoria hijacked his first dance during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and danced with him “very inappropriately”.
Family friend and Salsa singer Marc Anthony is said to have called Brooklyn onto the stage, where he thought he would have his romantic first dance with his wife.
Rebecca reportedly claims “any other mother would have read the room” and turned down the dance.
“Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people's feelings.
“I think any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola, Nicola, please take this dance.
“Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance,” she says.
She adds that if alcohol impacted her judgement, “a husband or father might have stepped in” to defuse things.
'Standing up for himself'
Rebecca has previously signalled her support for Brooklyn following his bombshell statement.
“So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally. I have felt so bad for his poor wife,” she wrote on social media.
“The truth always comes out,” she later added, echoing Brooklyn’s own comments.In a lengthy statement earlier this month, Brooklyn wrote: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.
“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.
“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.
“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family."