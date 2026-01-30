David Beckham's former personal assistant said she had an affair with the married footballer in 2004.

Rebecca Loos, left, has backed Brooklyn amid the Beckham family feud. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Rebecca Loos has slammed Victoria Beckham in a new documentary about her family's bitter fallout with Brooklyn, in which she takes the estranged son's side in the feud.

David's former PA claims Brooklyn's bombshell statement earlier this month is "validation for what she said 22 years ago." Rebecca previously alleged to have had an affair with David in 2004, a claim the married footballer has repeatedly denied. In The Beckham Feud: Truth and Lies, Rebecca says she found herself at the centre of a "PR war" following her accusation. She said Brooklyn's statement - in which accused his parents of "performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships" - has echoes of the early noughties rift. "Brooklyn is basically confirming inauthentic relationships, value of promotion, endorsements above all else, and that it's all focused on brand Beckham, and that that's all that matters," she says in the 90-minute special.

Rebecca Loos said she had an affair with David Beckham in 2004. Picture: Getty

The documentary, which runs on Sunday, will also see Rebecca give her take on Brooklyn's claims that Victoria hijacked his first dance during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz and danced with him “very inappropriately”. Family friend and Salsa singer Marc Anthony is said to have called Brooklyn onto the stage, where he thought he would have his romantic first dance with his wife. Rebecca reportedly claims “any other mother would have read the room” and turned down the dance. “Whether it came from her or whether it was Marc Anthony is beside the point because it shows a lack of awareness for other people's feelings. “I think any other mother would've read the room and understood this is awkward and probably said, thank you for the compliment, but the most beautiful woman in the room is Nicola, Nicola, please take this dance. “Or at least if the mother had had a few too many glasses of wine and was unable to read the room, maybe the husband or the father would then have maybe stepped in and maybe grabbed Nicola, twirled her around and then swap partners to let her have the dance,” she says. She adds that if alcohol impacted her judgement, “a husband or father might have stepped in” to defuse things.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty