Rebecca Pinckard had the "intimate encounter" with prisoner Erion Nakdi in a store cupboard at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk. Picture: Social media/National Crime Agency

By Flaminia Luck

A former prison officer has been jailed after she was caught on her own body-worn video camera performing a sex act on an inmate.

Rebecca Pinckard, 46, had the "intimate encounter" with serving prisoner Erion Nakdi, 42, in a store cupboard at HMP Highpoint in Suffolk, Cambridge Crown Court was told. The mother, from Six Mile Bottom, Cambridgeshire, had previously sent a Moonpig card to the Albanian national who is serving a 16-year sentence for drugs offences. She admitted at an earlier hearing to misconduct in a public office and was jailed on Friday for 32 weeks. Gavin Burrell, prosecuting, said Pinckard was captured performing a sex act on Nakdi in two video clips filmed five minutes apart on her own body-worn camera on July 5 2024. The clips were found by another officer who was reviewing body-worn camera footage for evidence.

Rebecca Pinckard has been jailed for 32 weeks. Picture: Social media

Judge Anthony Cartin said Pinckard's offending was "only discovered because of a clumsy mistake", adding: "An officer gathering evidence found evidence from your camera." "Your camera had been activated during the intimate encounter," he said. Judge Cartin continued: "The offence wasn't a one-off - it went on for a number of months and the card was sent." Jailing Pinckard, he said that her "conduct diminishes the public confidence in the criminal justice system". Read more: Body found in search for missing girl, 15, who was swept out to sea after mother and passer-by died trying to save her Read more: Ex-councillor jailed for 20 weeks for stalking Dame Penny Mordaunt - but avoids more serious charge Prosecutor Mr Burrell said it was discovered that Pinckard had sent Nakdi a Moonpig card on April 10 2024. He said sexual videos of Nakdi in his prison cell were recovered from Pinckard's mobile phone and "it's accepted the videos were filmed in prison then sent via social media by messaging". The prosecutor said the phone that the videos of Nakdi were filmed on "has never been recovered". The judge noted that Pinckard did not report it to authorities when she received the sexual videos.

Sexual videos of Nakdi in his prison cell were recovered from Pinckard's mobile phone. Picture: National Crime Agency

Nakdi, who appeared in court by prison video link, admitted at an earlier hearing to the unauthorised possession of a mobile phone in prison between July 2 and July 6 2024. He was jailed for 10 months consecutive to his existing sentence, of 16 years and three months over a conspiracy to supply class A drugs, for which he was sentenced at Luton Crown Court in 2022. Rory Keene, for Nakdi, described the unauthorised device as a "pool phone". Mr Keene said: "This is really a tragic case of an emotional attraction between two people." He described the Moonpig card as a "loving card". Juliet Donovan, mitigating for Pinckard, said it was a "moment of madness" and said it was "not a relationship". She said Pinckard had been in a "19-year relationship - she had just left that relationship" and "her home life at the time... was particularly difficult". Ms Donovan said Pinckard "never gave (Nakdi) her mobile phone number so there's no question of repeated text messages".

HMP Highpoint in Suffolk. Picture: Alamy