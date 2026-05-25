Rebekah Vardy has claimed that "hell will freeze over" before she apologises to Coleen Rooney over the "Wagatha Christie" drama.

Vardy, 44, said she has found "peace" holds no negative feelings towards her former friend and has moved on from their libel battle which ended in a judge finding that she was responsible for the leaks about Rooney’s private life.

A huge public fallout was triggered after Rooney, 40, carried out a month-long "sting operation" to find out who was sending her personal Instagram posts to The Sun.

She hid her social media stories from her followers, except Vardy, and then posted false information to see whether they would appear in the newspaper.

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