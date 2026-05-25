Rebekah Vardy claims 'hell will freeze over' before she apologises to Coleen Rooney for 'Wagatha Christie' scandal
Rebekah Vardy has claimed that "hell will freeze over" before she apologises to Coleen Rooney over the "Wagatha Christie" drama.
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Vardy, 44, said she has found "peace" holds no negative feelings towards her former friend and has moved on from their libel battle which ended in a judge finding that she was responsible for the leaks about Rooney’s private life.
A huge public fallout was triggered after Rooney, 40, carried out a month-long "sting operation" to find out who was sending her personal Instagram posts to The Sun.
She hid her social media stories from her followers, except Vardy, and then posted false information to see whether they would appear in the newspaper.
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Vardy denied the accusations but a judge found she was responsible. She then lost her own libel claim against Rooney.
Breaking her silence on the saga, Vardy said: "I’'m living with the judgment the judge made but, still to this day, I believe she was wrong".
She insisted she was "never, ever, going to apologise for something I didn’t do... Hell will freeze over before I do that".
She said: "It’s over, it’s done, I’m not going to carry on living in the past. I’m so f---ing bored of it."
Vardy made the comments in a new ITV reality show alongside husband Jamie.
Rooney made the infamous post triggering the whole case in which she wrote: "After years of my personal instagram posts getting leaked to the SUN newspaper.....I’ve finally cracked it and know exactly who’s [sic] account is is !!!
"It’s... Rebekah Vardy’s account."
Vardy was ordered to pay £1.8m to cover 90 per cent of Rooney’s legal costs following the 2022 judgement.