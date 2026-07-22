A Sydney court has cleared Australian actor Rebel Wilson of defaming Charlotte MacInnes, the lead actor in Wilson's directorial debut "The Deb," over allegations linked to social media posts Wilson made about MacInnes.

The dispute between the two actors centred on an incident in September 2023 when MacInnes and one of the film's producers went swimming at the city's Bondi Beach and subsequently bathed together.

Wilson later posted on Instagram that MacInnes had complained to her about feeling uncomfortable during the incident but subsequently changed her account.

MacInnes claimed the four posts, published between September 2024 and July 2025, were defamatory or breached her confidence.

Read more: Gruesome evidence revealed in court as pop singer D4vd faces murder charge over death of teenager

Read more: Godzilla vs Kong child star Kaylee Hottle dies in tragic car crash aged 18