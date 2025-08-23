Australian actress Rebel Wilson has said her surprise performance with rock band The Kooks at Reading Festival was planned 12 hours before taking to the stage.

Wilson, 45, best known for Pitch Perfect, joined the rock band on the Main Stage during their Friday set where she sang a rendition of Coolio's Gangsta's Paradise.

The performance went viral with the actress explaining she did not want to "butcher" one of their songs so did a cover instead.

Wilson said: "The Kooks are super popular in Australia, where I'm from, and they said they were open to a collab. Because we only worked this out 12 hours in advance, I didn't want to butcher one of their songs... so I suggested we do Gangsta's Paradise.

"The boys were really into it so we whipped up a rendition over the night.

"The fellas are so great. It was so fun."

