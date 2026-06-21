Sweet treat chain Krispy Kreme has recalled one of its World Cup-inspired doughnuts because it may contain an allergen which is not mentioned on the label.

The brand’s Pitch Perfect doughnut, which is topped with green and white icing to look like a football pitch, might contain hazelnuts, making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to the nuts, the Food Standards Agency said.

Krispy Kreme said it was recalling the doughnut, which can be bought individually or in a pack of 12 called the Matchday Dozen, on a “precautionary basis”.

It means customers who bought individual Pitch Perfect doughnuts on Friday or Saturday, or the Matchday Dozen with a best before of Sunday or Monday, should not eat the item.

This applies to the doughnuts made in its Peterborough branch, which also stocks its stores in Leicester, Nottingham, Ipswich, Norwich and Cambridge, and supermarkets in the area.

“Krispy Kreme takes its responsibilities to consumers extremely seriously and always aims to ensure the highest possible standards of product safety,” the company said.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this product recall may cause you.”

Affected customers are asked to contact Krispy Kreme’s customer services.