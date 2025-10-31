Recall notice issued for batch of tofu after listeria bacteria detected
A recall notice has been issued for a brand of tofu after the discovery of listeria bacteria, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Shoppers are being warned not to eat 230g packs of Tofu King Paper Tofu with the batch code and use by date of October 29 2025.
A FSA statement says: “Tofu King (UK) Ltd is recalling Tofu King Paper Tofu because of the presence of listeria monocytogenes.
“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature; muscle ache or pain; chills; feeling or being sick; and diarrhoea.
“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis."
It continued: “Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age; pregnant women and their unborn babies; babies less than one month old; and people with weakened immune systems.”
The FSA said notices would be displayed in shops where the product is sold.
The recall notice states: “We are recalling Paper Tofu due to unclear cooking instructions – contamination with listeria monocytogenes.”
The FSA statement added: “If you have bought this product do not eat it. Instead, return it to where it was purchased for a full refund. For more information telephone 0121 7725690 or email info@tofuking.uk.”