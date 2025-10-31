A recall notice has been issued for a brand of tofu after the discovery of listeria bacteria, according to the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Shoppers are being warned not to eat 230g packs of Tofu King Paper Tofu with the batch code and use by date of October 29 2025.

A FSA statement says: “Tofu King (UK) Ltd is recalling Tofu King Paper Tofu because of the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

“Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature; muscle ache or pain; chills; feeling or being sick; and diarrhoea.

“However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis."

