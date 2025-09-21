Recognising Palestinian state ‘75 years overdue’, Humza Yousaf tells LBC
Scotland's former First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the UK’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state, but says it's “75 years overdue”.
Listen to this article
Mr Yousaf was speaking as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to formally announce the recognition of Palestine.
Speaking to LBC’s Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Mr Yousaf said: "As an historic moment, I do welcome it, albeit 75 years overdue.
“Also it's important because a lot of people, understandably, talk about the impact it may well have on the current genocide - as I view it certainly, and millions of others do - that's taking place in Gaza.”
The former First Minister added: “Actually it's a lot more long-term than that and of course includes what I think is again the overdue recognition of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people both in Gaza and the West Bank.
Read more: Two-state solution is "noble", Lammy says as Starmer prepares to recognise Palestinian state
Read more: At least 14 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as UK backs UN plan to recognise Palestinian state
“And let's be frank here, there is not a nation on earth that can really credibly talk about a two-state solution, which by the way has to be the pathway to peace in such a volatile area of the world. There's nobody that can credibly talk about a two-state solution without recognition of both states".
Israel has repeatedly rejected claims of genocide.
Sir Keir Starmer will recognise Palestinian statehood on Sunday, and is set to announce new sanctions on Hamas.
In July, he said that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state if the situation in Gaza did not improve.
As part of the announcement, it's thought he'll also reiterate UK demands that Hamas release their remaining Israeli hostages, commit to disarmament and have no part in a post-war Palestinian government.
When asked if the recognition of Palestine emboldens Hamas, Mr Yousaf said: "Let's remember here we're talking about 2 million people, around 2 million people in Gaza, millions of people in the West Bank who've got nothing to do with Hamas, who had nothing to do with those terrible atrocities that took place on the 7th of October 2023.
“They have an inalienable right to self-determination. And this is recognition alongside already the majority of the world who recognises the Palestinian state".
Canada, Australia, Malta, Belgium, Portugal and Luxembourg have already recognised Palestinian statehood in recent months.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously said such a move "rewards terror".
Condemnation of Israel continues to grow from nations across the world, with a UN report concluding the state is in the process of committing genocide in Gaza.
Within Israel, thousands of protesters are taking to the streets every week to protest against the war, urging their government led by Benjamin Netanyahu to secure a deal to end the war and release the hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.
Social media posts show thousands taking to the streets as part of the escalating protests, while Israel advances its ground invasion of Gaza City.
But some Israelis - including some family members of hostages held in Gaza - are critical of nations recognising Palestinian statehood, urging the UK not to take the step.
Asked about these pleas, Mr Yousaf said: "You would have to have a heart of stone not to have empathy with the families of hostages.
“They've been waiting for almost two years for their loved ones to come back home. And I, of course, reiterate my call for hostages to be released unconditionally.
“And that, I think, is the important word, it's unconditional. And the recognition of the Palestinian state also cannot be conditional, and I'm afraid neither conditional on release of hostages nor conditional on any actions that Israel itself takes.”