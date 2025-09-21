Ex-Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf welcomed the UK’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state, but said it was “75 years overdue” as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to formally announce the recognition. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Scotland's former First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed the UK’s decision to recognise a Palestinian state, but says it's “75 years overdue”.

Mr Yousaf was speaking as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to formally announce the recognition of Palestine. Speaking to LBC’s Sunday with Lewis Goodall, Mr Yousaf said: "As an historic moment, I do welcome it, albeit 75 years overdue. “Also it's important because a lot of people, understandably, talk about the impact it may well have on the current genocide - as I view it certainly, and millions of others do - that's taking place in Gaza.” The former First Minister added: “Actually it's a lot more long-term than that and of course includes what I think is again the overdue recognition of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people both in Gaza and the West Bank. Read more: Two-state solution is "noble", Lammy says as Starmer prepares to recognise Palestinian state Read more: At least 14 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza as UK backs UN plan to recognise Palestinian state

“And let's be frank here, there is not a nation on earth that can really credibly talk about a two-state solution, which by the way has to be the pathway to peace in such a volatile area of the world. There's nobody that can credibly talk about a two-state solution without recognition of both states". Israel has repeatedly rejected claims of genocide. Sir Keir Starmer will recognise Palestinian statehood on Sunday, and is set to announce new sanctions on Hamas. In July, he said that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state if the situation in Gaza did not improve. As part of the announcement, it's thought he'll also reiterate UK demands that Hamas release their remaining Israeli hostages, commit to disarmament and have no part in a post-war Palestinian government. When asked if the recognition of Palestine emboldens Hamas, Mr Yousaf said: "Let's remember here we're talking about 2 million people, around 2 million people in Gaza, millions of people in the West Bank who've got nothing to do with Hamas, who had nothing to do with those terrible atrocities that took place on the 7th of October 2023.

Palestinians continue to be displaced from Gaza City due to Israel's ground offensive. Picture: Getty