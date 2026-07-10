2026 has become the first year to have recorded temperatures of 35C or higher on six separate days

A woman sunbathes at the beach under a Union Jack decorated beach umbrella, on July 10, 2026 in Exmouth. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

2026 has become the first year to have recorded temperatures of 35C or higher on six separate days, as the UK faces its third heatwave in three months.

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The Met Office made the announcement after temperatures peaked at 35.2C at Coton in the Elms, Derbyshire on Friday. The former record was held by 1976 and 2020 during which five days were recorded with temperatures over 35C. 2026 has also become the first year to see temperatures of 35C or higher in three calendar months and broke the record for most temperatures of 34C or higher, with nine so far this summer. A fresh hosepipe ban is set to come into force for millions of people across South East England as the temperatures put water resources under pressure. Read more: Where is there a hosepipe ban and who is affected? Read more: Heatwave to last days longer than first predicted - with at least 29C forecast until the end of next week

A fresh hosepipe ban is set to come into force for millions of people across South East England . Picture: Getty

Affinity Water became the latest utility to announce restrictions as the ongoing hot, dry weather and higher-than-usual demand hits supplies. The firm said on Friday afternoon that it would introduce a hosepipe ban in a week on July 17, affecting around 1.1 million households across Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey and parts of London. This means they must not use a hosepipe for activities such as watering gardens, washing cars, patios, paths and driveways, cleaning windows or filling swimming and paddling pools. Stephen Plumb, asset strategy and capital delivery director at Affinity Water, said: “We don’t take a decision like this lightly, but with demand for water use at unprecedented levels, we need to act now to protect supplies, for our customers, especially those who are most vulnerable, for the communities we serve, and for the environment. “We know a hosepipe ban is disruptive, and we apologise for the inconvenience this will cause. “We would like to thank customers for their support so far this summer and for working with us to help protect our water supply. Every bit of water saved makes a difference.”

The latest heatwave didn't stop tennis fans flooding to Wimbledon on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Water firms have also announced hosepipe bans for the east of England, Cambridge, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and areas of Kent. Meanwhile, several have asked customers to take voluntary actions to limit their water use, although have so far stopped short of introducing formal restrictions. It comes after another temperature record tumbled on Thursday when the UK recorded its eighth day at or above 34C in a calendar year, breaking the previous high of seven days set in the summer of 1976 and in 2020. The Metropolitan Police has urged people to avoid getting in touch for non-emergencies amid a surge in 999 calls, with temperature expected to remain high into the weekend as England is set to play in the Fifa World Cup. Deputy Metropolitan Police Commissioner Matt Jukes told LBC on Friday: “We’re going to see more calls. We’re going to see more drinking. I hope we’re going to see more great goals for England, and we’re going to see success.”

Essex Police officers walk along the seafront promenade during the recent hot weather in Southend, England. Picture: Getty